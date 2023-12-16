Home » Inclusion allowance, applications from 18 December: here’s how to receive it
Inclusion allowance, applications from 18 December: here's how to receive it

ROME. Applications to request the Inclusion Allowance (Adi) will begin on Monday 18 December. The departure, explains the Ministry of Labor, confirming the start of requests next week, is ahead of January 1, 2024, the date of entry into force of the new economic support and social inclusion measure aimed at families that include at least one person disabled, minors, over 60 or in disadvantaged conditions.

«This – he assures – will allow the payment of the check as early as the end of January». The Adi will follow the start of training and work support on September 1st. And he will say goodbye to Citizenship Income.

The application can be submitted through the INPS website, via Spid, or at the charitable institutions and Cafs. The Adi allowance will be paid through the inclusion card issued by the Italian Post Office. Unlike the SFL (350 euros per month for a maximum of 12 months aimed at employable people) which provides for a direct transfer via bank transfer. It may be recognized for 18 months and renewed, after a one-month suspension, for a further 12 months.

The maximum annual amount is 6 thousand euros, which can be increased based on the composition of the family unit and housing needs. It is 7,560 euros per year if the family unit is made up of people over 67. For applications submitted up to February 2024, the Ministry of Labor also explains, if you do not have a valid ISEE, the verification of the requirements for the purposes of disbursement in the months of January and February 2024 it is based on the ISEE valid as of 31 December 2023. For the following months it is necessary to have a valid ISEE to continue to receive the benefit. The value of the ISEE must not exceed 9,360 euros; higher in the case of families with minors.

The forthcoming entry into force of the Inclusion Allowance, it is finally recalled, is at the center of an information campaign on the Rai networks and on the social channels of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies.

