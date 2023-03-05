Dhe advantages of inclusive day-care centers are manifold: Here the educators can respond individually to the needs and needs of the individual children. At the same time, the children learn from each other and gather important experiences from which they can benefit for the rest of their lives. But by no means all day-care centers are really inclusive in every respect. From the size of the group to the pedagogical concept – when choosing the right facilities, there are a few conditions to consider. WELT provides an overview and answers the most important questions.