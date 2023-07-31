Income, fears protests. Decaro: “Mayors alone”. Salvini: “No to maintained”

Protests against the removal of basic income

Via the basic income, there are fears of “social turmoil”

“Those who cannot work will continue to be helped but those who can work and do not want to go to work should no longer be supported”. Thus, with regard to the citizen’s income, Matthew Salvini, leader of the League and deputy premier speaking from the stage of the Cervia party. But the issue of income risks further heating up the Italian summer.

According to Repubblica, today will be a day “high voltage for the end of the Citizenship Income communicated on Friday with a text message to 160,000 families. Sit-ins, demonstrations and protests are expected. Prefectures alerted to protect the INPS offices and operators, especially in the cities of the South and in particular in Naples where the garrison organized by Potere al Popolo is announced for 10 am. The invitation, issued via an internal message, by the staff welfare institute is to accept everyone at the counter, even without the now mandatory reservation”.

The most insidious appointment is this morning at 10 in front of the INPS headquarters in via Alcide De Gasperi, with the garrison organized by Potere al Popolo and the grassroots unions, which, as Corriere della Sera explains “is carefully monitored by the police also because it is the same office that has been overwhelmed with phone calls for days by those who received the contribution and had it removed with a text message on their smartphone. Not only requests for information from worried people, but also moments of tension. On the phone and in person: some citizens have almost come to blows with the supervisors”.

Again as told by the Corriere della Sera, “the security plan launched by the police station provides for the use of hundreds of agents. Checks in the surrounding areas, a stone’s throw from the Federico II university and from the embarkations on the ferries to Sicily and Sardinia, as well as on those arriving by train. Discreet surveillance, even with plainclothes agents, near the municipal offices and social services, where those who have received the income to date have been hijacked. The fear is that it may be the employees who pay the price for the anger”.

Even right-wing mayors are concerned. Decaro: “We left alone”

As Republic recalls, even right-wing mayors are concerned about “the discontent front and what will happen with the cancellation of the Citizenship Income. And for the chaos generated by the INPS text message which convinced those who lost the check that the social services of the Municipalities will make up for it, which they invite to contact. Without considering that cities lack the funds, personnel and platforms to give immediate answers”. For this reason, social turbulence is feared.

“It’s a difficult time, inflation has exacerbated the problems of the weaker sections of the population, and the government cannot leave the mayors alone to hold the community. Without resources” declares Antonio Decaro, mayor of Bari and president of the Association of Municipalities, in the Corriere della Sera. “We believe that the INPS has made mistakes. In the form and substance of the communication. It is not fair to treat people like this, who are told from one day to the next that they will no longer have anything to count on. They are families, even with children. And then they miscalculated”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

