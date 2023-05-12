Income from renting out boats: Here’s how I did it

JP Mancini rents out its boats on platforms like Boatsetter. Courtesy of JP Mancini JP Mancini quit his job at a company in 2021 and turned full-time to boat rentals. He uses Boatsetter and other small platforms to find clients who rent his two boats by the hour. In 2022, he had approximately $500,000 in sales from businesses in Virginia and Key West, Florida. We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article. This essay is based on a conversation with JP Mancini, a 32-year-old Virginia entrepreneur, about chartering his boats. Business Insider verified his income using documents. The following text has been edited for length and clarity. I had already chartered an old boat on the side for two years when I quit my job at a car dealership in 2021 because it was getting to be too much. I started researching how much it would cost to buy a nicer boat. I figured if I was going to spend a few hundred thousand on a new boat and spend an additional $15,000 to $45,000 on maintenance and gas over the time I’ve owned it, I should get one Find a way to recover some of that money. Chartering is one way to do that. Two years later, I now rent out two boats for at least a dozen hours a week as a full-time job and can still use them when I want. But now I get help to pay off the expenses. In 2022, I made around $500,000 in revenue from all of my rental platforms – Boatsetter, GetMyBoat, and other smaller sites. Here’s how I started. After quitting my job, I bought a new boat and started renting it out At the end of summer 2021 I sold my old boat. When I bought the boat in 2020, my budget was originally $50,000, then it went up to $80,000, and the boat I finally bought was $170,000. I spent $400,000 on my second boat. While I was spending that amount when I quit my job, I thought to myself, “Should I still do this?” But I already had a company name – SeaEO Nautical Ventures – and some basic framework for starting a business, having already run it myself for two summers. I researched different platforms and decided to list my boat on a few including Boat setter, the main platform I use now, which is basically the Airbnb of boat rentals. On January 15, 2022 I chartered my new boat for the first time and by the end of the year I was making good money. One of Mancini’s rental boats. Photo: Courtesy of JP Mancini External content not available “> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Boatsetter is a platform for boat owners who want to rent out the luxury of a boat with the security of a verified process. I now have two boats that I rent through the platform – one in Virginia and the other in Florida.

Boatsetter takes care of everything from insurance to complying with new boating laws. The company provides owners with captains and tools to make them feel comfortable when offering their boats for charter. It also offers advertising and digital payment services.

I rent the boats by the hour

The average charter duration is approximately five and a half hours in Key West and three hours in Virginia. Last year I did about 20 charters a month for each boat.

My rates range from $237 to $400 per hour depending on the boat. I have not yet rented my boat for long-term use. I’d love to do it, but the cost might be too high as landlords usually can’t afford it.

First, potential renters write me a message via the Boatsetter app. For me, every trip a person wants to take is based on what their dream day looks like. They get back to you with a date and time and once I confirm I send them a questionnaire to help me understand what their ideal day on the water might be like.

A boat rental for special occasions. Photo: Courtesy of JP Mancini

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

I ask if it’s a special occasion, if there are children, and other similar details so I can better understand the purpose of the day and what’s important to them. Then I can use my local knowledge, because most people who rent a boat are on vacation.

The hired captains clean the boats after each charter. I’m never the captain myself on group trips – the type of charter I run makes it illegal for me to go out with the clients.

The hardest part of my job is administration, which is a compliment to Boatsetter because the platform takes care of everything else.

For me, the best thing about this business is that I can afford the luxury of a beautiful boat, have help paying for it – and that I can share a unique way of experiencing nature and sea life with others. It’s like everyone would benefit from it. I earn money, but I can also use the boat if I want.

I managed to become very successful very quickly

Mancini’s boat. Photo: Courtesy of JP Mancini

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

My gross earnings with Boatsetter in 2022 were approximately $260,000. The vast majority of my total income comes from my boat in Key West. I made a net profit of about $190,000 in 2022.

Each rental platform takes a share of the revenue — fees can be as low as 8.5 percent or as high as over 25 percent. That depends on the respective platform.

I spent some of the money I made last year buying my second new boat. Add to that practical costs like life jackets and satellite phones and things you need to do to build your business, including marketing and advertising. I primarily advertise online and plan to expand this as the business grows.

I’m considering buying a third boat soon and hiring someone to help me with administrative tasks, marketing materials and working with hotels and concierges to form partnerships and attract more clients.

I am planning to charter my next boat in the St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay area. Eventually, I want to expand throughout the United States.

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

