Income in Switzerland – Inflation wipes out wage increases in 2022 – News

According to calculations by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), nominal wages rose by an average of 0.9 percent in 2022.

Real wages, on the other hand, fell by 1.9 percent in Switzerland.

Inflation wipes out the increase in nominal wages right away.

This is the result of the latest calculations by the BFS. For many employees, wage increases have been eaten up by inflation, particularly due to rising rents and energy prices. Including average annual inflation of +2.8 percent, real wages fell by 1.9 percent.

Union federation sees pent-up demand

open box

Box zuklappen



In a statement, the Swiss Trade Union Confederation (SGB) described the situation regarding the development of wages and purchasing power as worrying. Many employers refused to compensate for inflation alone. This is despite the fact that they have increased their prices and the earnings situation is good. In concrete terms, the SGB not only calls for cost-of-living adjustments, but also for employees to participate in productivity gains. The SGB considers it particularly problematic that real wages are falling, especially in sectors where wages are already rather low, such as in the hospitality industry, retail trade, courier services or construction. The trade union federation also criticizes the fact that women’s nominal wages have risen less than men’s. In view of the fact that women still earn less than men anyway, development is going in the completely wrong direction.

This means that further losses in purchasing power are becoming apparent in Switzerland. In the previous year, nominal wages fell by 0.2 percent. In 2021, Real had lost 0.8 percent. Back then, too, inflation was the main reason for the decline.

Industry and gender differences

With regard to wage developments, there was gender differences: According to the BFS, the nominal wages of men rose more sharply than those of women (+0.8 percent) at an average of 1.1 percent.

There are also sometimes significant differences in terms of wage development in the various sectors of the economy. In the industrial sector, nominal wages rose by an average of 0.7 percent last year, which was slightly less than in the economy as a whole.

Difference between nominal and real wages

open box

Box zuklappen



At the Nominallohn is the actual monthly gross income of an employee. The Reallohn against it is the price-adjusted gross monthly income. The difference to the nominal wage increase is the consideration of the development of purchasing power. The development of real wages is more meaningful for the assessment of the income situation, because an increase in the nominal wage is devalued by inflation. This means that purchasing power does not develop in line with the increase in nominal wages. The real wage can even fall despite rising nominal wages if the nominal wage increase does not compensate for inflation. Those: helper

The FSO observed the strongest increase in the secondary sector in “coking and petroleum processing, manufacture of chemical and pharmaceutical products” with an increase of 4 percent. This is followed by “Mechanical and vehicle construction” (+2 percent) and the area “Mining and quarrying, energy and water supply, waste disposal” (+1.2 percent).

At the other end of the ranking, for example, were the sectors “manufacture of rubber and plastic goods, processing of stone and earth” (-2.2 percent) and “manufacture of data processing equipment and electrical equipment and watches” (-0.6 percent).