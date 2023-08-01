Income, new hoax: the single check at risk due to a government error

Valentina Conte

Roma — Confusion reigns, as well as mounting unease and social anger over the suspension of the Citizenship Income. Also because now it turns out that those same 160,000 “exodus” families from the RDC risk finding themselves without even the single allowance for their children. A trap which, it is estimated, will affect 224,000 people on balance as early as this month of August.

There is a fault of government negligence behind the new mess which now also puts the other family support measure at risk. Among those suspended from the Income who have received the text message from INPS, those with children between 18 and 21 will have to resubmit the application to continue receiving the single allowance. If you don’t do it, this subsidy will also cease. But so far no one has informed them. A hoax that could add up to the ax that has just struck the vast audience of beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, a high voltage day yesterday in squares and buildings. The PD leader Elly Schlein has returned to speaking of “war on the poor, the government should come and report to Parliament: we are ready to fight against this social bomb”. Anci, the association of Municipalities, has expressed all the concern of the mayors under siege to the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone. President Antonio Decaro he asked her to clarify the rules and numbers. Because the social services of the cities are stormed by anxious people and the operators don’t know if and who to take charge of.

Also physical siege, as evidenced by the attack on the mayor of Terrasini, in the province of Palermo, by a 60-year-old unemployed man who, moreover, will not lose his subsidy due to his age. Unions, Caf and INPS recorded record calls from disoriented people who don’t know what to do, convinced by the text message sent by INPS on 27 July that it is enough to be “taken charge” to return to the measure. It won’t be like this: law 85, or the Labor decree of May, does not provide for this.

Yesterday, after days of silence and contradictory messages, the Ministry of Labor and INPS also admitted it. The ministry launches the web, TV and social information campaign, with video tutorials and faqs, questions and answers on the site. It is explained that taking charge must take place in the 7 months of maximum use of the income in 2023, set by the Meloni government with the December maneuver.

It is the Employment Centers that report to the Regions that direct the unemployed, after an overall assessment, to the social services of the Municipalities if they experience social hardship. If this has not happened so far, explains the ministry, it means that that person can be activated and employed. And therefore if he is between 18 and 59 years old, with no minor or disabled children and over 60 dependents, then he will lose the Income. And from September he will be able to hope to obtain the Support for training and work (Spl) of 350 euros per month for 12 non-repeatable months, only if he follows a training course or if he is included in the Gol program, financed by the Pnrr, or if he carries out a socially useful job.

“The government makes cash on the poorest, has cut income and two days ago Parliament voted another tax amnesty”, increases the CGIL leader Maurizio Landini, who spoke in Metropolis. “We have been talking about the stop to income for 7 months and today we discover that they have not prepared anything, they unload on the Municipalities and tell lies”. Even the mayors have noticed it: they contest the numbers of INPS, they say they don’t know the names of the people to possibly take charge of. Their suspicion is that the 160,000 families have never been called by the regional employment centers in recent months. And consequently those that are not “employable” have not been diverted in good time to the social services of the Municipalities. Yet another mess.

