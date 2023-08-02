Home » Incoming employee bonuses, how it works and who is entitled to it
by admin
The instructions are ready for employers who intend to provide their employees with dependent children sums or reimbursements as benefits. Circular of the Revenue Agency n. 23/E today provides clarifications on the new discipline of company welfare, following the innovations introduced by the “Labour Decree” which raised the limit within which it is possible to recognize to employees tax-free goods and services.

The same decree also included among the “bonus” that the sums paid or reimbursed to workers for the payment of domestic electricity, water and gas utilities do not contribute to the formation of employee income. For employees with dependent children, therefore, benefits of up to 3,000 euros received from the employer are exempt from Irpef, as well as from the substitute tax on productivity bonuses. The subsidy also includes sums paid or reimbursed for the payment of domestic utilities for the integrated water service, electricity and natural gas.

The circular specifies that the benefit is applied in full to each parent, holder of income from employment and/or similar, even in the presence of only one child, provided that the same is fiscally dependent on both, and recalls that, for the tax authorities, children with an income not exceeding 2,840.51 euros (gross of deductible charges). Since the benefit is due for 2023, this income limit – which rises to 4,000 euros for children up to the age of 24 – must be verified as of December 31 of this year. (Ticker)

