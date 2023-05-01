Incorrect information online: does the heat pump only work with underfloor heating?

Not all homeowners are already familiar with heat pumps. There are some false claims circulating on the internet. A closer look helps. The Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer, is therefore also in favor of free heating advice.

Despite good business , the Viessmann family company is selling its air conditioning division, including the lucrative heat pumps, to a US competitor. WELT business editor Daniel Wetzel sees a “virulent danger of creeping or even galloping deindustrialization”.

Dhe federal government relies on new technologies such as the heat pump for heating. This is intended to protect the climate and reduce dependence on energy imports. Critics claim on social networks that heat pumps do not work with old radiators. Can this be?

Claim: The installation of a modern heat pump is usually only successful if there is also underfloor heating. Rating: This is wrong.

Facts: Experts agree that heat pumps can also heat a house or apartment without special heating coils in the floor. This also applies to old buildings, which do not necessarily have to be extensively converted.

The heat pump manufacturer Bosch, for example confirmed: “It is not absolutely necessary to combine a heat pump with underfloor heating.” Schramm explains online: “The heat pump in the old building is a good choice with or without underfloor heating.” A new heat pump in an old building with radiators is also “significantly cheaper” than retrofitting underfloor heating.

Prime Minister for free advice

In the debate on the traffic light government’s heating plans, the Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer, spoke out in favor of free energy advice and graduated subsidies. A free flat rate for heating and energy advice for all homeowners must be anchored in the law, said the SPD politician on Sunday.

“Even without a degree in business administration or engineering, homeowners must be able to find out where and how they can apply for subsidies, what rights and obligations they have, and what technical possibilities exist.”

The federal cabinet had launched controversial plans to replace the heating system. From 2024, every newly installed heating system should be operated on the basis of 65 percent renewable energies. By 2045 at the latest, the use of fossil fuels should be over. Thereafter, all heating systems must be operated entirely with renewable energies.

Dreyer said she was pretty sure that the vast majority of people wanted a heating system that was climate-friendly and would help save on heating costs in the future. But not everyone can afford it. The heat transition can only be achieved with a joint effort. The state must particularly support homeowners with small and middle incomes. Anyone with a very high income does not need the same amount of funding.

At the federal level, SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich also spoke out in the “Rheinische Post” for a staggering of the planned funding. In the newspapers of the Funke Group, building minister Klara Geywitz from the SPD pleaded for citizens to get their heating subsidies quickly. For an individual income and asset test, an authority would first have to be established, which would take time.