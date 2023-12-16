Increase, conditions & new rules

However, the traffic light coalition is taking a slightly different course than its predecessor governments. The usual principle of supporting and demanding still applies. However, the current government is pursuing a philosophy that is based on motivation, further training and personal responsibility rather than on duty and sanctions. The latter have therefore been milder since the beginning of 2023 than before. However, this may now need to be changed again. The current rule is: If someone does not comply with their reporting obligations, shows no apparent cooperation or refuses a reasonable job, individual discussions and counseling appointments should first clarify the background. In the event of drastic or repeated breaches of duty, citizen’s money can be paid initially be reduced by 10 percent, but a maximum of 30 percent. Anyone who quits their job independently in order to receive citizen’s benefit will receive one Blocking time imposed, in which the citizen’s money also up to 30 percent is shortened. Here too, it depends on the individual case, but the cuts are currently lower than during the Hartz IV era. The extent to which this course will endure is currently questionable. The government’s latest agreement on citizen’s money 2024 dated December 13, 2023 stipulates that the basic rules for citizen’s money should remain in place, but there should be tougher sanctions for so-called work refusers. But what exactly they will ultimately look like has not yet been determined.

