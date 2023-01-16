ROME. No agreement reached on the salary adjustment due to cleaners, carers and babysitters. “The unions, Filcams-Cgil, Fisascat-Cisl, Uiltucs and Federcolf did not want to accept the proposal put forward by the employers’ associations represented by Fidaldo to stagger the increases due during the year”. This is what the National Federation of Domestic Work Employers declared at the end of the meeting of the National Commission for salary updating, specifying that the adjustment to 80% of the Istat index for minimum wages will start, which will therefore increase by 9.2% .

In detail, it ranges from 85 to over 100 euros, based on the type of contract (worker cohabiting or not) and the actual hours of service. Also calculating the contributions, holidays, the thirteenth month installment and the severance pay, for many families this would lead to an additional expense of almost 2,000 euros over the course of the year.