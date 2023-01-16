Home Business Increase in housekeepers, caregivers and babysitters of 9.2%: here’s what will change
Business

Increase in housekeepers, caregivers and babysitters of 9.2%: here’s what will change

by admin

ROME. No agreement reached on the salary adjustment due to cleaners, carers and babysitters. “The unions, Filcams-Cgil, Fisascat-Cisl, Uiltucs and Federcolf did not want to accept the proposal put forward by the employers’ associations represented by Fidaldo to stagger the increases due during the year”. This is what the National Federation of Domestic Work Employers declared at the end of the meeting of the National Commission for salary updating, specifying that the adjustment to 80% of the Istat index for minimum wages will start, which will therefore increase by 9.2% .

In detail, it ranges from 85 to over 100 euros, based on the type of contract (worker cohabiting or not) and the actual hours of service. Also calculating the contributions, holidays, the thirteenth month installment and the severance pay, for many families this would lead to an additional expense of almost 2,000 euros over the course of the year.

See also  Piaggio, green light for the hiring of 580 temporary staff

You may also like

The price of the N95 mask oximeter has...

The 10 black swans that could turn 2023...

China’s Export Drop Widens, Threatens Growth – WSJ

Private label at 12.8 billion euro, close to...

Southbound funds sold more than 800 million net...

Six walnut love special trains G666 help wanderers...

Expensive fuel, Anitrust-Gdf inspections in the headquarters of...

The 830cc Mazda rotary engine is officially back!The...

Tim: CEO Vivendi Arnaud de Puyfontaine resigns from...

Backgammon’s control change plan is implemented, Xiangtan State-owned...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy