Increase in minimum pensions from July 1st: by how much the check will be

They were supposed to leave as early as January, but will start in July. The expected increases in the minimum pensions envisaged by the maneuver are due next month. The increase is calculated as 1.5% for 2023, raised to 6.4% for those aged 75 and over, and 2.7 other percentage points for 2024.

This is a little more for those who collect minimum amounts. However, the government is already considering further increases. The measure will concern an audience of 1.3 million pensioners who receive the minimum: from 1 July, in addition to the adjustment of the allowance, they will receive the arrears of the months ranging from January to June 2023.

The extra amounts

But what are the calculations to do and how much will the actual increase correspond to? Retirees who are under 75 and receive a pension of €563.74, the current minimum, will be entitled to an increase of €8.46 per month. In this way they will reach 572.2 euros. Retirees who are over 75, on the other hand, will get an increase of 36.08 euros per month. In this way the check will go to 599.32 euros. In July, the arrears of the unpaid months since January will be added to this sum because the measure had remained unchanged.

Next year

The wait is also on the news for 2024. It is still not clear what will happen. The budget law provides for a 2.7% increase in minimum pensions. However, the government is thinking about the possibility of a more substantial increase for the over 75s which would bring the minimum pensions to around 700 euros per month.