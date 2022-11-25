The price increases of most products, starting with energy and food, are not abating, but now consumers will have to get used to higher telephone costs.

Recently, in fact, the telephone companies TIM and WindTre confirmed the increase in tariffs based on the inflation rate, on the basis of what was requested to the Communications Guarantee Authority during the summer.

Following this novelty, the Aduc, the Association for the Defense and Consumer Orientation and Federconsumatori, judge these tariff increases as unacceptable and ask for a discussion table between the Authority and the major telecommunications companies, so such as to be able to identify a solution that respects consumer rights.