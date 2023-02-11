Pension increases and revaluations or cuts for some retirees? The situation

We talk a lot about pension increases in 2023, and it is true, but only in part. The other side of the coin is that for one group of retirees comes sort of check cuts.. Or rather: their checks will increase, but losing purchasing power in relation to theinflation increased in 2022. In fact, since March (as INPS has made official in the last few hours) the amount of pensions above 2.101,52 euro it will indeed be adjusted for inflation, but… Let’s see the situation

Revaluations of pensions in March 2023. Inps confirms

The revaluation of pensions exceeding four times the minimum INPS treatment? Ok from March 1, 2023 for the checks over 2,101.52 euros gross per month (as of December 2022). The news was officially confirmed by INPS with Circular no. 20/2023. It is then made official that the fees will also be paid arrears accrued in January and February 2023.

Revaluations of pensions in March 2023: increases, but…

Indeed, it should be remembered that the Budget 2023 has revised for the two-year period 2023-2024 the equalization of pensions for an amount exceeding four times the minimum treatment: from 1 January 2023 these pensions are revalued more unfavorably than in the past year, therefore to avoid the formation of undue pensions, INPS has updated from 1 January 2023 only the annuities not involved in the new equalization form, i.e. those for an amount not exceeding 4 times the minimum (€2,101.52 per month at the gross values ​​of December 2022) postponing the appointment for those higher than the definitive approval of the 2023 Budget. Now the INPS has made it known that it has completed the operations and that, from 1 March 2023, even treatments exceeding four times the minimum will have the revaluation according to the forecasts of the 2023 Budget.

Revaluation of pensions and payment of arrears, here are the bands of increase for pensioners over €2,101.52

Summarizing: i pension benefits of an amount lower than or equal to 2,101.52 euros benefit from the full increase, at 100 per cent. In other cases, the revaluation is attributed according to the 6 new income brackets identified by the Maneuver.

– 85 percent equal to or less than 5 times the minimum between 2,101.52 and 2,625 euros

– 53 percent equal to or less than 6 times the minimum between 2,626 and 3,152 euros

– 47 percent equal to or less than 8 times the minimum between 3,153 and 4,203 euros

– 37 percent equal to or less than 10 times the minimum between 4,204 and 5,253 euros

– 32 per cent higher than 10 times the minimum over 5,254 euros

Pension increases/revaluation in March 2023: how much they are “cut”

Let’s take an example. Pension of 2,500 euros: with the previous rules, he would have enjoyed an increase equal to

– +7.3% for the first €2,101.53: €153.41

+6.57% (90% of the rate) for the remaining portion, i.e. 398.47 euros: 26.17 euros.

Increase to about 180 euros per month

The 2023 Budget law revised the revaluation percentages, as well as establishing that the reduced rate applies to the entire pension amount. Therefore a pension of 2,500 euros gross per month, for which the revaluation takes place at 85%, therefore with a rate of 6.205%. will have an increase of approximately 155 euros from March, with a cut of 25 euros for each month of pension.

Following the same calculations, a pension of 3,000 euros gross would have had an increase of 208.34 euros instead of a growth of 116.07 euros, with a cut of around 92 euros each month compared to what would have been the case with the previous revaluation.

A pension of 4,000 euros would have been increased by around 263 euros instead it will go up by 137 euros, with a cut of 126 euros.

