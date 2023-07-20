Increased investment costs – interest rate hikes hit the export industry – News

Contents

The MEM industry is registering fewer orders – some companies are already shedding jobs.

Several Swiss companies are registering significantly fewer orders. These include the textile machine manufacturer Rieter, the construction supplier Arbonia and the technology group ABB.

The first two are therefore even reducing jobs. One thing is clear: If fewer orders come in today, this does not bode well for the companies in the coming months.

decline was evident

The association of the Swiss machine, electrical and metal industry, Swissmem, has been worried for a long time. A drop in orders was already observed in the first quarter, says Jean-Philippe Kohl, Vice Director of Swissmem and Head of Economic Policy there. “We assume that business in our industry will decline in the near future.”

The MEM industry represents almost ten percent of Swiss economic output. Since these companies mainly export abroad, they notice it particularly strongly when things get tough in the main customer regions – the EU and the USA.

Interest rate hikes are poison for investments

An important reason for the drop in orders is the rise in key interest rates, which the central banks in the EU and the USA are using to combat inflation.

“This increases financing costs for companies, so they invest less,” explains Kohl. And because the Swiss MEM industry mainly produces capital goods, demand is falling.

Dollar weakens against the Swiss franc

Added to this is the strong Swiss franc, which is making business even more difficult for export companies. The franc has risen sharply against the dollar in particular, so goods from Switzerland have become even more expensive for customers in the dollar area, as the Swissmem Vice Director explains.

Times are getting tougher for export-oriented industrial companies. And because those industrial companies that primarily do business in Switzerland are often suppliers for export companies, sooner or later the decline will also be reflected here.

Swissmem does not know whether these are the first signs of an impending economic slump. Kohl dares not make any predictions here. But one thing is clear to him: Even if the central banks in the USA and the EU are likely to let the interest rate hikes expire soon – the global economic situation remains more than uncertain.

