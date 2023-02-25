Pensions increases in March by INPS, here’s for which pensioners

Pensions, increases coming in Marchbut let’s take a quick step back: from 1 January last, the INPS gave the revaluation of checks (in relation to inflation) to 100% to all pensioners who in 2022 received up to 2,101.52 gross (four times the minimum salary, equal to 525.38 euros). And we arrive in March 2023. For all other retirees, the social security institution will give the equalization as a percentage based on the annual amount paid. Not only that: they will also be paid arrears for the months of January and February 2023. Before continuing, we remind you that the payment of pensions for March will take place – as communicated by INPS – with a value date of 1 March, for payments credited to the Italian Post Office, and with a value date of 3 March for payments to credit institutions.

March pension increases and inflation reassessment. How much do pensioners’ benefits grow

For the pensions between 4 and up to 5 times the minimum pension (between 2,101.53 and 2,626.90 euros gross per month) the revaluation linked to the rate of inflation will be 85% and therefore equal to 6.2%. from above 5 and up to 6 times the minimum (2,626.91 and 3,152.28) we pass to 53% and 3.9% and so on down to checks exceeding 5,253.81 gross euros per month which obtain a 32% revaluation and therefore an increase of 2 .3%.

March pensions increases and arrears

Who has a pension of 2,500 euros gets an increase of 155 euros gross per month and in March based on the revaluation, given the arrears of January and February it reaches 465 euros. Pension of 3,000 euros gross per month? They are 120 euros and therefore in March 360 euros enter the check. It’s still. Gross pension 4,000 euros monthly: monthly increase of 136 euros added to the arrears of 272 euros will lead to a payment of 408 euros. Gross pension of 6,000 euros: the increase is 140 euros which, added to the arrears of 280 euros, will bring 420 more to pensioners in March.

Obviously in April the pension increasesbut the arrests will be exhausted.

summing up

up to 4 times the minimum treatment an increase of 7.3% is expected;

over 4 and up to 5 times the TM an increase of 6.205% is expected;

over 5 and up to 6 times the TM an increase of 3.869% is expected;

over 6 and up to 8 times the TM an increase of 3.431% is expected;

over 8 and up to 10 times the TM an increase of 2.701% is expected;

over 10 times the TM an increase of 2.336% is expected.

