Increased pensions: richer checks for pensioners up to almost 450 euros

Business

Pension increases for retirees from July 1st

Minimum pension increases are coming. Check richer with arrears

Pension increases are on the way. Now there’s the date: minimum pensions from July 1st they will be richer as per the Budget Law with the rule already approved in recent months by the government majority. A measure to counter the expensive-inflation: INPS minini treatments will have an increase of 1.5% and 6.4% for over 75s. Not only that: the arrears expected from January are also arriving. Starting from 2024, on the other hand, the increase will be 2.7% for everyone.

Pension increases up to 36 euros more per month for pensioners

How much will these pensions actually be increased? The under 75s will see an amount of 572.20 euros compared to the 563.74 euros received previously. Pensions over 75will go down to almost 600 euros (599.82 to be exact) with monthly increases of 36.08 euros (previous figure 563.74), equal to 432.96 euros more in one year.

The increases in the minimum pensions are valid for 2023 because “the adjustment on the basis of the definitive revaluation index will be made during the equalization for the year 2024”, INPS recently underlined in a note, and “the amounts of the increase for the year 2024 will be determined when renewing pensions for the same year”.

