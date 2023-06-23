Increased poverty among unemployed people – Arbeits&Wirtschaft Blog

Even if there is talk of a labor shortage, the number of unemployed is still very high and is beginning to rise again. Despite the strong demand for labour, older people and people with health problems in particular have been looking for a job for a long time. Unemployed people are particularly hard hit by inflation: their income is low and prices are high. Current figures show that unemployed people in particular can no longer afford many necessary expenses. This could have been mitigated by a permanent increase in unemployment benefits. Because this has not happened, poverty is obviously consciously accepted by the unemployed.

Unemployment is still a serious social problem. In April 2023, over 330,000 people were registered with the AMS as looking for work. And despite the high demand for workers, about 30 percent of them – around 110,000 people – long-term unemployedso have been looking for a job for over a year.

The period of unemployment is particularly long for people over 45 and people with health problems. In February 2023, no fewer than 46 percent, i.e. almost half, long-term unemployed. At the same time, the longer they look for gainful employment, the more frequently and more severely the unemployed are affected by poverty.

If prices rise very sharply, as has been the case for more than a year now, then the situation for jobseekers and especially the long-term unemployed will become worse. On the one hand, the basic amount of unemployment benefit is not calculated according to the income of the last twelve months, but on the basis of the time before. This currently means a significant reduction in the calculation basis due to inflation alone of around 10 percent. In addition, there is the lack of adjustment of the current receipt of unemployment benefits and emergency assistance to inflation. This particularly affects those who are looking for work for a longer period of time, such as the elderly and the disabled.

This is disastrous in terms of responsiveness, as we will show below. But such a development is also unacceptable from the point of view of performance justice, because it affects many who have worked for a long time, and also those who have suffered accidents at work or have become ill through strenuous gainful work.

Poverty today: It is becoming increasingly difficult to make ends meet

are straight new results of the annual EU-SILC survey on income, poverty and living conditions of the population in Austria (Statistics Austria 2023). Due to the currently high inflation, those results are of particular interest that provide information on how people in Austria manage with their income. For this purpose, 13 indicators are used to record what is currently still affordable for households – and what is no longer.

The relevant indicators range from the possibility of being able to pay unexpected higher expenses or rent to the financing of paid leisure activities (see table below). In technical jargon, there is “material and social deprivation” when at least five of the 13 characteristics apply. If at least seven characteristics apply at the same time, then one is considered considerably socially and materially deprived.

The number of those affected by deprivation in 2022 has increased sharply compared to 2021. In 2021, about 386,000 people in the general population were socially and materially deprived, of whom 160,000 were severely socially and materially deprived. In 2022, their numbers have increased by 20 percent and 25 percent, respectively. In 2022, 460,000 people will already be identified as socially and materially deprived and 201,000 people as severely deprived. This is a more than clear indication that income is becoming increasingly tight – and for many too tight – for more and more people in view of the rising expenditure.

Material and social deprivation rates (in %) of people of working age (18-64 years), Austria 2022

Persons of working age (18-64 years)It is not financially affordable…totalUnemployed in 2021household level1-5 Months 6-11 Months Year-Round Unexpected Expenses in

amount of € 1,30020354558to go on vacation once a year13233346to pay rent, operating costs or loans on time5101515to eat fish, meat or vegetarian food every other day59(6)21to keep the apartment warm enough3(6)(6)(11)to wear out worn furniture replacing 8151229 owning a car 5111828The person bones have a satisfactory internet connection1(2)(2)(9)replace worn-out clothes with new ones411(9)20have at least 2 pairs of shoes1(2)(2)(5)spend money for personal needs610(11)29regularly engage in paid leisure activities9172644min . Meeting friends or family for food/drinks once a month48(5)21Material and social deprivation (at least 5 out of 13)5121732Significant material and social deprivation (at least 7 out of 13)3(7)(6)16Those: Austrian statistics (2023, 43, 45, 47, 75); Numbers in brackets are based on small case numbers

Jobseekers particularly affected by material and social deprivation

Unemployed people are particularly limited in terms of their financial resources. This is reflected in their significantly higher risk of poverty. While the at-risk-of-poverty rate is 13 percent for the entire working-age population, it is 20 percent (if unemployment lasts a maximum of five months), 36 percent (if unemployment lasts six to eleven months) or 42 percent (with year-round unemployment). This means that a very high proportion of the unemployed are affected by income poverty: for the long-term unemployed, the risk of poverty is more than three times higher than the average for the population.

In view of the extreme inflation, the question arises as to how unemployed people are to get by on low incomes. An analysis of the current data suggests that the unemployed perform worse than the average working-age population on all (!) 13 deprivation indicators – regardless of the length of their unemployment. However, financial precarity increases with the duration of unemployment. This is particularly evident in the group of long-term unemployed, whose risk of being socially or materially deprived is six times higher than the average for all employed persons. In the presence of more substantial social or material deprivation, the risk is still five times higher (see table). Because of the low income and because of inflation, unemployed people are much more likely than other people not to be able to afford the necessary expenses.

Inadequate material security in unemployment

The data show impressively that in Austria the protection in the event of unemployment is simply not sufficient. This problem has been exacerbated considerably by very high inflation.

Jobseekers, and among them the long-term unemployed in particular, are not only affected by income poverty, so they have much less money at their disposal than others. A third of them can therefore no longer cover necessary expenses. For example, more than half of the long-term unemployed would not be able to cover unexpected higher expenses, so they have to live in constant fear that household appliances such as the washing machine could break. And if 44 percent of the long-term unemployed (see table) cannot regularly pursue paid leisure activities, this indicates serious limitations in their social participation opportunities.

It is not a law of nature that the socio-economic situation of the unemployed is becoming increasingly precarious. Rather, this was consciously accepted. Unlike many other social benefits, unemployment benefits and unemployment assistance have not been adjusted for inflation. Nothing has changed in the replacement rates either. One-off payments could not make up for this shortcoming, as the current figures from Statistics Austria show.

Why aren’t unemployment benefits increasing? This is probably based on the assumption that financial pressure is needed on those affected in order to reduce unemployment. Aside from the fact that this is rarely the case, how does this cynical argument apply to the elderly and unemployed with disabilities who seem to be marginalized by business?

Therefore: Firstly, there is an urgent need for an increase and regular valorisation of unemployment benefits, since these are the most important contribution to securing the livelihood of the unemployed. Inflation should also be factored into the assessment basis for unemployment benefits. And secondly, there needs to be significantly more employment opportunities on the social labor market with longer employment of transit workers and more projects, such as MAGMA in Gramatneusiedlwhich make it possible for everyone to have gainful employment, not just an empty political promise, but actually make it possible for everyone who is looking for work.

