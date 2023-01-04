For stock trading, you can look at the research report of Jin Qilin analysts. It is authoritative, professional, timely and comprehensive, helping you tap potential opportunities!

◎Reporter Wang Zilin

Since the beginning of winter, the central enterprises have shouldered the main responsibility of ensuring energy and electricity supply, increased production and supply regardless of cost, stabilized the market and stabilized prices, and effectively played the key role of pillars and ballast stones.

On January 1, 2023, although the temperature at Huanghua Port in Hebei Province reached minus 8 degrees, the loading dock was in full swing. Ships of coal from Huanghua Port of the National Energy Group were being shipped from here to all parts of the country.

In 2022, central power generation enterprises will accumulatively generate 5 trillion kWh, accounting for 63.1% of the country, an increase of 5.9 percentage points year-on-year; the average daily coal output of central enterprises will be 2.96 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 7.6%, setting a record high. Petroleum and petrochemical companies face the severe challenges of international natural gas shortage and high prices. In 2022, their self-produced natural gas will reach 189.99 billion cubic meters, a year-on-year increase of 7.1%, and the task of resource protection has been fully implemented.

Fully open energy central enterprises exceed the plan for heat supply and power generation

During the New Year’s Day holiday in 2023, China Huadian’s main production indicators exceeded the plan and were higher than the same period in 2022, and the task of keeping warm and supplying was overfulfilled. As of December 31, 2022, China Huadian’s full-scale power generation capacity for the year was nearly 650 billion kWh, and the supply of thermal coal hit a record high; the annual coal production was nearly 50 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 2.1%.

“During the New Year’s Day, the power generation, heat supply, coal inventory, and self-owned coal loading/unloading of the entire group exceeded the plan, and the heating units of 133 heating companies had ‘zero temporary repairs’ and ‘zero failures’.” The relevant person in charge of China Huadian people introduced.

China Huaneng’s 82 heat supply units, 218 heat supply units, and 2,890 heat supply stations are “fully on fire”. In 2022, the cumulative heat supply will be about 480 million GJ, a year-on-year increase of about 7%. At the same time, China Huaneng will produce more than 100.4 million tons of coal in 2022, exceeding 100 million tons for the first time. Since entering the peak winter in 2022, China Huaneng’s thermal coal inventory reached 17.92 million tons at its peak, a year-on-year increase of 1.57 million tons, which is at a historically high level for the same period.

Huaneng North Company is the largest power generation and heat supply enterprise in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In 2022, Huaneng North will complete 101.137 billion kWh of power generation, 77.0626 million GJ of heat supply during the heating period from 2022 to 2023, and 2.9495 million GJ of industrial gas supply.

SPIC’s supply guarantee mechanism has never been interrupted since the start of the national energy supply guarantee work at the end of September 2021. For this round of winter supply guarantees, SPIC held a special “Winter Peak Energy Supply Work Deployment Meeting” on October 14, 2022, to ensure coverage of the entire winter and next spring. As of January 1, 2023, SPIC has 194 units in operation, with an operating capacity of 74.45 million kilowatts, and the adjustable capacity accounts for 97.5%. Among them, the units undertaking heating tasks are operating safely and stably, effectively ensuring the stability of regional power and heat The supply ensures the warmth of the masses for the winter.

A reporter from the Shanghai Securities News learned from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission that in 2022, the central power generation enterprises will accumulatively generate 5 trillion kWh, accounting for 63.1% of the national total; Planned outages are significantly better than the national level.

Increased by 7.6%, the average daily coal production of central enterprises hit a new high

“This year’s production operations can be described as twists and turns, and it is very valuable to be able to complete the task of exceeding 200 million tons of coal transportation throughout the year.” said Chen Hao, a planner at the Production Command Center of Huanghua Port Company of the National Energy Group. It is understood that due to the impact of the external market environment, the number of trains arriving at Huanghua Port will be severely uneven in 2022. When there are few daily unloading trains, there will be only 74 trains, and when there are many, it can reach 164 trains. However, the company’s unloading equipment and unloading capacity are certain. Such a large change has seriously affected the total amount of unloaded vehicles at the port.

It is understood that in the face of troughs and peaks, Huanghua Port actively coordinates upstream and downstream units to improve the matching degree of vehicles, ships and cargo, and makes every effort to ensure that vehicles can be unloaded and ships can be loaded immediately. In 2022, the National Energy Group Huanghua Port Company has set a record of continuous high production of 700,000 tons for 10 consecutive days, and the unloading efficiency and loading efficiency have increased by 1.4% and 2.6% respectively year-on-year. The production record was broken three times throughout the year, and the highest single-day shipment record reached 842,000 tons, a record high in the past.

It is reported that China Energy Group’s self-produced coal has maintained a level of 50 million tons for 15 consecutive months, helping the country’s coal production to break the historical record. The cash rate exceeds 100%

The reporter learned from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission that since 2022, the average daily coal output of central enterprises will be 2.96 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 7.6%, setting a record high. China National Energy Group and China Coal Group took the lead in implementing medium and long-term contracts for thermal coal. The signing rate of self-produced coal contracts reached 93.6%, and the performance rate was nearly 100%.

The reporter learned from SPIC that the company has ensured that the thermal coal inventory will remain at a reasonable high level for a long time through measures such as releasing and enhancing the production capacity of its own coal mines, and fully purchasing market coal. At present, SPIC’s overall fuel coal inventory is 16.105 million tons, and the available days are 27.9 days. From January to November 2022, SPIC will produce 71.88 million tons of coal, a year-on-year increase of 1.51 million tons or 2.2%.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission proposed that coal-related enterprises should speed up the procedures for increasing production capacity, do a good job in the orderly connection of production organizations, and release advanced production capacity as soon as possible; they should take the lead in implementing the medium and long-term contract price mechanism for thermal coal to ensure that the contract signing, contract performance, and price execution are three. “100%”.

Going all out to increase reserves of petroleum and petrochemical enterprises

Petroleum and petrochemical enterprises are an important part of ensuring energy supply during the heating season.Sinopec、China Petroleum、CNOOCOn the basis of ensuring the high-level operation of gas fields, enterprises such as China steadily promote the exploration and development of shale gas, accelerate the construction of offshore gas fields, and increase the acquisition of imported oil and gas resources. In 2022, self-produced natural gas will reach 189.99 billion cubic meters, a year-on-year increase of 7.1%; the total inventory will reach 17.72 billion cubic meters, a year-on-year increase of 17.2%. This year’s winter and spring 175 billion cubic meters of natural gas resource guarantee tasks are all in place.

The reporter learned from Sinopec that as of December 30, 2022, the cumulative supply of natural gas to the market during the heating season exceeded 6.3 billion cubic meters, with an average daily gas supply of 150 million cubic meters. At the same time, in accordance with the principle of “storing as much as possible”, Sinopec Natural Gas Company injected more than 2.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas into 9 gas storages before the heating season, forming an effective working gas volume of more than 2 billion cubic meters, which can satisfy 130 million households Gas demand for one month.

PetroChina’s natural gas production will maintain rapid growth in 2022. Among them, the annual natural gas production of Changqing Oilfield exceeds 50 billion cubic meters, setting a new historical record again; Annual production increased by 10.4% year-on-year, the largest increase in 10 years.

“By the end of 2022, the daily gas transmission volume of the China-Russia East Route has increased to 50 million cubic meters, and the annual gas transmission volume in 2022 will exceed 15 billion cubic meters.” The relevant person in charge of the National Pipeline Network Group introduced. Since the beginning of winter, the 50,000-kilometer natural gas pipeline of the National Pipeline Network Group has accumulated a gas transmission volume of 45 billion cubic meters, and the daily gas transmission volume has exceeded 800 million cubic meters for 8 days. The 14 gas storages connected to the pipeline network have all started gas production, and the daily gas production peak has exceeded 160 million cubic meters, meeting the strong incremental demand for natural gas in the northern region.

According to the requirements of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, petroleum, petrochemical and pipeline network companies must efficiently and fully implement the requirements for guaranteed supply resources in this year’s heating season, speed up the construction of gas storage facilities, strengthen organization and scheduling, optimize production operations, strengthen transportation guarantees, scientifically judge and actively respond to extreme weather The resulting increase in the demand for natural gas for people’s livelihood ensures a stable supply. At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen the domestic exploration and development of important energy and oil and gas resources and increase reserves and production, accelerate the diversification of imports, improve the control of transportation channels, and effectively enhance the support of energy and power supply.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Lu Chengfei