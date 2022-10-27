Mps remains particularly observed in Piazza Affari and beyond. “Investor urges ECB to block € 2.5bn rights issue at Italian bank”. That is: “an investor asks the ECB to block the capital increase of an Italian bank”.

The reference, of course, is to Monte dei Paschi di Siena which, on October 17th, launched the long-awaited capital strengthening.

The British newspaper shows that the global investor, who is active in the UK and the United States, holds an interest in Mps (it is not specified, however, whether the investor has a short position on the Mps stock).

The request to block the capital increase was submitted by the legal company RPC, which represents the investor, to the banking supervision of the ECB.

The reason for the request is the suspicion that the Italian bank is indirectly buying its shares. The letter, which bears the date of October 25, disputes the maxi commission of $ 125 million that Mps paid to the banks of the guarantee consortium and to the Algebris fund: a commission that would have already aroused suspicion in Brussels, as announced yesterday by the FT itself.

“It is not clear, at a minimum, the fact that a private investor in the position of Mps can provide an underwriting commission of such magnitude to others to ensure the purchase of the unopted, and therefore contribute directly to the buyers. and indirect “.

In the letter sent to the ECB, the legal company RPC defined the capital increase of Mps as “illegal”, adding that “the ECB authorization should be withdrawn and the issuance of the new shares stopped”.

The capital increase is also a transaction “which can only be completed with the subscription fee”.

A few days before the start of the capital increase, Monday 17 October, it was learned that MPS would have to pay out commissions to the guarantor banks and the Algebris fund for a value of 125 million.

The ECB, which by no means excluded the risk of burden sharing, spoke of total expenses related to the capital increase operation, by Mps, amounting to 132 million, including commissions to the Guarantors and Algebris for a value, for the ‘in fact, of 125 million.

A sum that, according to the ECB in the first place, would have had negative repercussions on the capital solidity of Mps, as indicated in the bank’s prospectus.

The commissions to the banks of the underwriting syndicate for a value of 125 million euros will be paid by a bank which, a few hours before the launch of the capital increase, had a market capitalization of less than 100 million euros. And which today capitalizes on the almost ridiculous figure of around 20 million euros, already disproportionate to the value of the recapitalization, equal to 2.5 billion euros, to say the least.

Yesterday another article in the Financial Times revealed that the maxi commissions paid to the guarantor banks and the Albegris fund have ended up on the radar of the European authorities, which monitor compliance with state aid rules.

The question is whether any of these counterparties guaranteeing the recapitalization was eventually given some sort of gift, in spite of the Italian taxpayers who, with the 1.6 billion euros that the Treasury has undertaken to pay into the coffers of Monte ‘scope of the capital increase plan, they are pouring new money out of their own pockets to save the eternal bank mired in trouble and short of capital, “without receiving any offers aimed at reducing the risk” they are running, “or any other form incentive ”, as an EU official explained to the FT.

Meanwhile, it is learned that, after the Cariplo Foundation, Compagnia di Sanpaolo will also participate in the recapitalization of Monte. Thus the Radiocor news agency: “The descent into the field of the two big names in the system of foundations of banking origin gives the signal to the dozen large entities. ‘Big’ foundations contacted by the Ministry of Economy to try to reduce the ‘capital increase which is currently around 400 million ”.

The Mps stock travels around € 1.96, which has been below the € 2 threshold for days. At a value of less than 2 euros, investors should buy Monte shares directly on the stock exchange and not as part of the recapitalization operation, given that in this second case the price is higher, equal to 2 euros per share, to which Borsa Italiana applied an adjustment factor of 0.20837017.

It should be remembered that, last week, the new shares went to Piazza Affari at the theoretical value of 2.063, while the option rights at the value of 7.837. The last day of subscription to the capital increase is October 31, 2022.

The value of the option rights, which yesterday collapsed by more than 87% to 0.025 euros, was almost zero.

The option rights to subscribe new Mps shares can be exercised from 17 October 2022 to 31 October: those that will not be exercised by the end of the option period will be offered on Euronext Milan at the auction of the unopted on 1 and 2 November 2022 The option rights purchased during this can / must then be exercised by 3 November.