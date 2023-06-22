Home » Indefinite rail strikes: EVG goes to ballot
Indefinite rail strikes: EVG goes to ballot

Indefinite rail strikes: EVG goes to ballot

“We will now start preparing for the ballot, with all the associated consequences. This makes indefinite strikes possible,” said EVG boss Martin Burkert. “We are still willing to negotiate.” In order to come to a conclusion, Deutsche Bahn now has to “do it properly”. “We are not asking for the impossible. It is our colleagues who ensure that buses and trains run every day, despite all the adversities for which they are not responsible, and rightly expect a reasonable price in return,” said Burkert.

