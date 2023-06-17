Indel B confirms management roles and launches a 2.6 million euro buyback plan

Indel B, leading company in the mobile refrigeration market and listed on Euronext Milan, has recently renewed its management. The board of directors confirmed Paolo Berloni as vice president and Luca Bora as managing director and general manager.

Indel B’s board of directors also approved an important buyback plan for a total maximum value of 2.6 million euros. This move represents a strategic investment for the company, which intends to strengthen its position in the mobile refrigeration sector applicable to the automotive and leisure sectors.