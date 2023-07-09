Independence from Russian gas is far from being achieved

Business with the export of oil, gas and also coal has collapsed since the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Many states want to make themselves independent of Russian energy, for example by building floating LNG terminals. But Russia continues to export large quantities of fossil fuels.

Advertisement

Das Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air CREA has been recording exports via ship movements and pipeline flows since the beginning of the war and puts them on the website specially set up for this purpose Russian Fossil Tracker available. As of today, 7/9/2023, the website reported a total value of nearly $384 billion, broken down into oil ($252 billion), gas ($99.5 billion), and coal ($32.5 billion). The share of the European Union is more than 40 percent.

The provides a graphical overview of the exports Visual Capitalist. For the period from the beginning of January this year to June 16, the statistics confirm that the EU no longer imports any coal; but when it comes to gas, the EU is way ahead: it has purchased natural gas worth US$ 7.2 billion from Russia; plus $11.2 billion worth of crude oil. However, since China, as the overall largest buyer of Russian energy, pays 23.9 billion US dollars for crude oil alone, the EU only ranks second overall.

India and Türkiye just behind Europe

Other major buyers are India and Turkey with $15.3 billion and $13 billion respectively, with India only importing crude oil and coal. It is also interesting that, according to the statistics, the United Arab Emirates also import crude oil worth 2.3 billion dollars.

There are also some countries from the EU, such as Spain, the Netherlands and Italy. The individual imports listed there are small in comparison, but it is unclear whether these are included in the EU figures. Germany does not appear individually in the list. (ll)

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

