India Takes Ambitious Steps Towards Green Transportation with Purchase of 10,000 Electric Buses

India Launches PM-eBus Sewa Initiative to Purchase 10,000 Electric Buses

India, emerging as a global power and one of the world‘s fastest-growing economies, is taking steps to address its external energy dependence. The Indian government has implemented the PM-eBus Sewa initiative, which involves the purchase of over 10,000 100% electric buses. This move aims to rival China‘s economic prowess and sustain India’s rapid growth.

The initiative, spearheaded by Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, will allocate a budget of more than €6.3 billion towards acquiring the electric bus fleet. The funds will also cover the installation of recharging systems and the maintenance of the buses over the next decade.

Under the PM-eBus Sewa plan, all cities with a population of over 3 million people, according to the 2011 census, will undergo either partial or complete transformation of their diesel bus fleets. This transition will include capital cities in the Union Territories, Northeast Region, and Mountain States. Additionally, cities without an organized bus service will be given top priority in the program.

The number of cities expected to benefit from this ambitious project is estimated to be at least 169, providing a substantial boost to employment. The initiative is predicted to create between 45,000 and 55,000 direct job opportunities.

The implementation of this project is set to revolutionize public transportation in India. Many cities will finally have a regular bus service, making use of electric buses. The transition will not only reduce pollution and noise from the thousands of old diesel models but also result in lower operating costs. This eco-friendly approach aligns with India’s commitment to sustainable development.

Moreover, the government believes that this initiative will lead to economies of scale in the purchase of electric buses. This, in turn, will pave the way for future acquisitions at more competitive prices, promoting widespread adoption of electric vehicles in India.

The PM-eBus Sewa initiative is a significant step towards reducing India’s external energy dependence and fostering a greener and more sustainable future for its rapidly expanding urban centers.

Source: Pib.gov

