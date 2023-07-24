Indian billionaire buys Russian villa for 130 million euros

The Indian billionaire Ravi Ruia is said to have bought this villa in London’s Regent’s Park for around 130 million euros. Getty Images Europe/Leon Neal

Indian billionaire Ravi Ruia is said to have bought a £113m villa in London’s Regent’s Park, which is linked to Russian real estate investor Andrei Goncharenko. This is reported by theFinancial Times“.

The Ruia family office is said to have bought Hanover Lodge this month through the property’s Gibraltar-based holding company. According to the daily newspaper, there were no other bidders.

Lawmakers in the UK are currently trying to make property ownership more transparent.

The Indian billionaire and founder of the Essar Group, Ravi Ruia, is said to have bought a villa in London’s Regent’s Park for 113 million pounds (around 131 million euros). The special feature: The luxury property is said to be associated with the Russian real estate investor Andrey Goncharenko, reports the “Financial Times“ (FT).

The Ruia family office is said to have bought Hanover Lodge this month in an off-market deal through the property’s Gibraltar-based holding company, according to the daily. That means there were no other bidders.

Goncharenko, the former deputy CEO of Gazprom Invest Yug, a subsidiary of the state energy company Gazprom, is said to have been the actual owner of the property two years ago. So it describes a person of the “Financial Times”.

The 2,400 square meter mansion, which was once the residence of the French ambassador to the UK, was the most expensive publicly known property in Goncharenko’s London portfolio, according to the daily.

read too

2700 square meters, 40 bedrooms, eight garages and tennis courts: This is London’s most expensive mansion

More transparency in real estate ownership

Lawmakers in the UK are currently trying to make property ownership more transparent. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is one of the reasons why London loses its reputation as a haven for oligarchs close to Putin.

International buyers have dominated the market for London’s most expensive houses in recent decades. This was partly possible through the real estate laws, but also through comparatively discreet real estate transactions.

In 2022, the British government passed laws according to which high-priced real estate should be more closely scrutinized: since then, offshore companies that own real estate in England and Wales have had to indicate their actual owner in a register. According to the FT, however, the success of these laws has been mixed.

jm

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

