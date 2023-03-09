08.03.2023

International sanctions on Russia, led by the United States, have begun to erode the dollar’s decades-old dominance in international oil trade, as deals between Russia and India, its largest seaborne crude exporter, are being settled in other currencies.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) India is the third largest oil importer in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, India replaced Europe as the largest customer of Russian seaborne oil as Europe gradually stopped importing Russian oil. India’s imports of Russian crude oil have increased 16-fold compared to pre-war levels, accounting for one-third of India’s total oil imports.

On December 5 last year, the Group of Seven (G7), Australia, the European Union and other Western countries set a price ceiling of US$60 per barrel on Russia’s seaborne oil exports, which came into effect. Since then, Indian customers have paid for most of their Russian oil imports in non-dollar currencies, including the UAE currency dirham and, more recently, Russian rubles, according to multiple oil trading and banking sources. In the past three months, the total amount of oil purchased by India from Russia was equivalent to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Some Dubai-based traders and Gazprom and Rosneft are looking to pay in non-dollar currencies for certain grades that sell for more than $60 a barrel, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. Russian oil.

Sales of these oils account for a small share of Russia’s total sales to India. And there does not appear to be a violation of sanctions. According to the agreement between the Group of Seven, Australia and the EU that came into effect on December 5 last year, if the price of Russian crude oil exceeds the threshold of US$60 per barrel, EU companies will be prohibited from providing insurance, financial and other services for Russian crude oil transportation. But three Indian banks backed some of the deals, three sources and former Russian and U.S. economic officials told Reuters.

Daniel Ahn, a global fellow at the Wilson Center for International Scholars in the United States and former chief economist of the US State Department, said that the power of the US dollar is incomparable, but sanctions may damage the financial systems of Western countries and fail to achieve their purpose. “Russia’s attempt to trade in currencies other than the dollar is not a real threat to Western sanctions. The threat is that Western countries are adding another administrative layer to undercut their own financial services competitiveness,” he said.

More Sanctions, More Alternative Mechanisms

Continuing to pay for Russian oil in dirhams may become more difficult after the United States and Britain last month added Russian bank MTS, based in Moscow and Abu Dhabi, to a list of sanctioned Russian financial institutions. MTS had facilitated some Indian merchants to pay for oil in non-U.S. dollars, the sources said.

Nonetheless, an Indian refining source believes that “Russian suppliers will find other banks to receive payments.” The system was blocked and we were able to find an alternative payment mechanism.”

Paying for oil in dollars has been common practice for decades. By contrast, the U.S. dollar’s ​​share of overall international payments is much smaller, at 40 percent, according to January data from payments system SWIFT. Alexandra Prokopenko, an independent analyst and former adviser to the Bank of Russia, said Russia desperately needs to trade with the rest of the world because it still depends on its oil and gas revenues, so they are trying all options. But for Russian companies, the dollar risks becoming a “toxic asset” as payments are blocked or delayed even when they are not violating sanctions.

Tensions between China and the West are also eroding the dollar-dominated norms of global trade. Russia holds a large portion of its currency reserves in yuan, while China has reduced its dollar holdings. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last September that Moscow had agreed to sell natural gas to China in yuan and rubles instead of dollars.

