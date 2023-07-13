Home » Indonesia – US Secretary of State meets China’s top foreign policy official in Jakarta
Blinken and Wang Yi in Beijing in June Image: AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with China’s top foreign policy leader, Wang Yi, in Jakarta on Thursday. It is the second meeting of the two foreign policy experts within a month.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with China‘s top foreign policy leader, Wang Yi, on Thursday for the second time in a month. There will be a meeting on the sidelines of Asean talks in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, according to the US State Department program. They met in June during a visit by the US Secretary of State to Beijing.

In Beijing, Blinken was also received by China‘s head of state Xi Jinping, who spoke of “progress” through the visit. Blinken was the highest-ranking US official to visit China in five years. Both sides are currently trying to reduce tensions. Hectic diplomacy began after Blinken’s visit to China: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to China last week, and US climate commissioner John Kerry is flying to Beijing next Sunday.

Relations between the two largest economic powers in the world had deteriorated significantly in recent years. The main topics were trade and human rights issues and how to deal with the self-governing and democratic Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a breakaway territory.

