“Industrial and pharmaceutical sectors to invest in. Dividends will once again be central”

Dividends will return central

A new reality is taking shape, one that could define global markets over the next decade. While many investors are expecting a return to normal after inflation subsides and central banks halt rate hikes, Matthew AstolfiHead of Client Group di Capital Group believes that “the markets are facing a phase of great change. Investors may need to realign their expectations in this environment.” The manager illustrated alla Truth&Business which investment themes to monitor over the long term.

Will dividends make a comeback? Which sector do you see better positioned?

As growth slows and the cost of capital increases, we expect dividends to make a more stable contribution to total returns going forward. Dividends accounted for just 16% of total returns in the 2010s, but the historical average has hovered around 38%, peaking at 72% during the inflationary 1970s. We are seeing many opportunities across sectors including industrials, utilities, healthcare. Pharmaceutical companies can be attractive in an inflationary environment because many tend to have strong balance sheets and cash flows and are often able to raise prices even in a very competitive market environment.

In the healthcare sector, innovation is at its peak today. Pharmaceutical companies have invested heavily in research in recent years and as a result are developing large pipelines of cutting-edge treatments to solve some of the most complex health problems. Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, for example, have developed obesity treatments with the potential to reduce body weight by up to 25%. AstraZeneca has become a leader in oncology with advanced therapies for lung, bladder and breast cancer. Genetic sequencing is another key innovation that has major health and investment implications.

In your opinion, which sectors need to identify growing companies? And what is your view on deglobalization?

For a growth investor, it is essential to differentiate between companies that have reached the end of their life cycle or are facing stiffer competition from those that are simply experiencing a cyclical slowdown. For example, content streaming companies and advertising-based social networks are feeling competition from new entrants, so investors need to focus more on profitability than in the past. On the other hand, the growth of cloud computing is slowing, but this could be a cyclical slowdown. In our view, the corporate fundamentals of cloud companies remain strong, but the market is perhaps hurting them as much as more troubled tech stocks. We don’t know what will happen in the next 12 to 18 months, but we think the chip industry could be headed for a solid cyclical recovery.

Investors fear deglobalization and view it as bad for wallets. It’s possible that it is, but shifts in trade patterns generally favor global leaders, industry-leading multinationals that can adapt to the changing landscape. We focus primarily on “supertankers” – dominant companies that generate solid cash flow, have robust competitive advantages and have the ability to finance their own growth, in sectors such as healthcare, semiconductor and insurance.

There is talk of a renaissance of industry and reshoring of supply chains. What do you think?

Rising capital expenditures could lay the groundwork for an industry renaissance. We monitor several multi-year trends that could lead to an increase in capital investment and generate opportunities for a broad range of industrial stocks. Among them is Europe’s focus on energy security, increased spending in aerospace and defense and the reshoring of supply chains.

Challenged by supply chain crises during the pandemic, many companies are taking steps to diversify their manufacturing operations, placing an emphasis on reliability and safety rather than cost and efficiency. There is a misconception that this trend will replace China as the world‘s largest manufacturing base. Rather, many companies are transitioning to a “China +1″ strategy by maintaining operations in the country and adding facilities elsewhere. Incremental investments in China will focus primarily on the domestic market, while further investments in other locations will serve the rest of the world. Southeast Asia, Mexico, India and the United States are among the top destinations. Firms facilitating this transition, such as Japanese automation enablers or REITs in India, may be well positioned to take advantage of this trend.

Moving into fixed income where do you see the greatest opportunities?

Solid income opportunities and a potential slowdown in the economy could make core bonds the star of a well-diversified portfolio. Today, we hear the word recession everywhere. While slower growth may be a headwind for many asset classes, it’s a blessing for core bonds. Slowing growth, falling inflation, rising yields and a US Federal Reserve nearing the end of its hike cycle allow core bond funds to generate overall returns of around 5% and once again provide balance to a wallet.

Credit fundamentals could make a comeback soon as inflation cools and rates slow. Today’s initial yields on higher yielding bonds such as investment grade, high yield, emerging markets and securitized debt offer attractive entry points for long-term investors. The total return opportunity is also more attractive than in recent years, as higher yields can help protect against bond market volatility.

At today’s yields, high yield bonds can offer an attractive income to an investor’s portfolio. While we are aware of the possibility of a contraction, we do not expect the same level of price volatility in the high yield market that has followed the global financial crisis or the onset of the pandemic. The US high yield bond market is now in higher quality (as indicated by credit ratings) with only 11% of bonds rated CCC or lower (as of December 31, 2022) compared to 20% in December 2007.

Is the concept of 60/40 wallets still interesting?

Despite the difficult year, we believe the concept of a well-balanced portfolio (be it 60/40 or 65/35) is still very relevant today. For the first time in years, it may be possible to seek total returns just below 10% by investing in core bonds and dividend-paying stocks without taking unnecessary risk or chasing yield.