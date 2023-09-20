Industrial Bank Changsha Branch Supports Rural Revitalization Through Innovative Financial Services

Industrial Bank Changsha Branch Supports Rural Revitalization in Hunan Province

On September 20, 2023, the Hunan Branch of the People’s Bank of China and the Hunan Supervision Bureau of the State Administration of Financial Supervision, among other departments, jointly issued the “Implementation Plan for Financial Support in Hunan Province to Comprehensively Promote Rural Revitalization and Accelerate the Construction of a Powerful Agricultural Province” (referred to as the “Implementation Plan”). This plan introduces 27 measures aimed at enriching the supply of financing products, innovating investment and financing models, and enhancing the quality and efficiency of agriculture-related financial services.

Industrial Bank Changsha Branch has actively responded to the requirements of the plan by innovating its products and services, increasing assistance and support, and providing financial vitality for rural revitalization. In alignment with the new trend of live streaming, the branch has served nearly 30 online agricultural product delivery companies through various credit business, mobile payment, wealth management, and wage payment products. As of the end of August 2023, the bank’s agricultural-related loan balance reached 8.541 billion yuan, showing a 17% increase from the beginning of the year.

The Changsha Branch of Industrial Bank has also maintained its assistance to rural contact points for the past two years. As an assistance unit and a backing unit, the branch has provided support to 8 villages, 1 town, and 1 county, investing nearly 2.7 million yuan since 2022. This investment has been used for infrastructure construction, the cultivation of specialty industries, and the development of education in these areas.

With a commitment to promoting rural agricultural development through financial services, Industrial Bank Changsha Branch has launched two-way empowerment strategies, including “commercial bank + investment bank” and “finance + technology“. The branch’s focus on rural agriculture as a key service area reflects its dedication to supporting the overall revitalization of rural areas.

As the branch continues to improve the quality and efficiency of its financial services for rural agricultural development, it will conscientiously implement the requirements set out in the “Implementation Plan”. Industrial Bank Changsha Branch aims to contribute significantly to the ongoing revitalization efforts in Hunan Province.

