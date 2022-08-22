Original title: Industrial Bank Jiujiang Branch: Foreign Exchange Service Enters Enterprises to Join Hands to Build and Promote Development

A few days ago, the Jiujiang Central Sub-branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange and the Industrial Bank Jiujiang Branch jointly launched a party day event themed “Foreign Exchange Services Entering Enterprises to Build and Promote Development”, and visited Taisheng (Jiangxi) Daily Goods Co., Ltd. to popularize foreign exchange facilitation policies. Improve the awareness of foreign exchange compliance, and promote the high-quality development of the regional export-oriented economy.

During the event, the business backbones of the Jiujiang Central Sub-branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange respectively publicized and interpreted various foreign exchange policies such as capital account foreign exchange business, facilitation of foreign exchange receipts and payments in trade, exchange rate hedging, and cross-border financial blockchain. Industrial Bank Jiujiang Branch introduced the cross-border financial service plan. In response to the financial service needs of Taisheng Company in export trade, the bank formulated an all-round and integrated plan that integrates cross-border settlement, trade financing, exchange rate hedging, and credit risk. Comprehensive financial services program. Finally, the three participating parties conducted in-depth exchanges and discussions on the blocking points and difficulties existing in the current foreign trade development of enterprises, and discussed coping strategies.

Lei Yunhan, general manager of Taisheng (Jiangxi) Daily Goods Co., Ltd., said that the joint venture between the State Administration of Foreign Exchange and Industrial Bank has brought foreign exchange facilitation policies, exchange rate risk-neutral management, and comprehensive cross-border financial services. knowledge, broadening the thinking for export trade.

Lin Jianting, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of Industrial Bank Jiujiang Branch, said that Taisheng Company is an important and high-quality partner of Industrial Bank Jiujiang Branch. It is hoped that both parties will continue to strengthen cooperation, expand cooperation space and fields, and support each other for common development. Party building is a strong support for business. We hope to strengthen the integration of party building through branch co-building activities, and work with the Jiujiang Central Branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange to provide more efficient and high-quality cross-border financial services for more enterprises, and go all out to support private enterprises. Reform and development, support local economic construction and social development.

Luo Yu, leader of the Jiujiang Central Sub-branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said that the important purpose of this party building and joint building activity is to promote the joint planning and deployment of party building work and business work, drive business development with party building, test the effectiveness of party building with business, and adhere to the result-oriented approach and problem-oriented, and effectively do a good job in foreign exchange management and services. In the next step, we will continue to focus on building the party building brand of “Huiyin Enterprise”, explore the establishment of a normalized communication mechanism for “Huiyin Enterprise”, continuously improve the quality and efficiency of foreign exchange services, and provide practical and convenient services and assistance for foreign-related enterprises within the jurisdiction. (Yang Yayun Lin Xian)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: