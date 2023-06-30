Industrial Bank Xiamen Branch: Supporting Strong City Construction with Technological Innovation

Industrial Bank Xiamen Branch is taking strides to support the construction of a strong city with technological innovation. In recent years, Industrial Bank has been providing financial support for scientific and technological innovation, making science and technology innovation finance one of its key focuses.

Recognizing the unique characteristics of science and technology enterprises such as “specialization, specialization, and innovation,” Industrial Bank has been working to improve its comprehensive financial service system. By combining stocks and debts and covering the entire life cycle, Industrial Bank aims to create technology innovation finance that suits the needs of different types of enterprises. These efforts are aimed at stimulating the vitality of scientific and technological innovation.

To respond to the call from the Xiamen Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government to increase the level of scientific and technological innovation financial services, Industrial Bank has been accelerating the construction of its internal scientific and technological innovation financial service mechanism system. It has broken down internal barriers and integrated front, middle, and back office services. The bank has created a professional service team, consisting of the Agile Working Group of Innovation Finance, Business Center of Science and Technology Innovation Finance, Review Section of Science and Technology Innovation Finance, and characteristic sub-branches of Science and Technology Innovation. This “1+3+n” professional management team system aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of financial services.

With these measures in place, Industrial Bank Xiamen Branch is set to improve its service capabilities in emerging business fields such as science and technology innovation and finance. The bank aims to adapt flexibly to market changes and serve as a “technical finance test field.” Additionally, the bank plans to innovate its service model by transforming the technological “soft power” of science and technology enterprises into financing “hard currency.” This includes opening a green channel for approval for enterprises to ensure efficient service.

The Xiamen Branch of Industrial Bank believes that scientific and technological innovation drives economic development. That’s why they have implemented innovative measures, such as “Technology Credit,” “Talent Loan,” and “Technology Flow,” to improve efficiency and increase effectiveness. They aim to achieve a “good start” and play a crucial role in enhancing the quality and efficiency of financial services. Since the launch of the “Technology Flow” credit evaluation system in early 2022, Industrial Bank Xiamen Branch has evaluated over 350 loan customers, with a loan balance of nearly 8 billion yuan.

Looking ahead, Industrial Bank will continue to support the construction of Xiamen as a strong city of technological innovation. They will focus on the “four empowerments.” The bank plans to integrate research resources and establish an “industry expert database” for research empowerment. For risk empowerment, Industrial Bank will explore digital risk control and enhance the “Technology Flow” credit evaluation system. Technological empowerment will involve using the “Industrial Pratt & Whitney” platform to guide technology-based enterprises in handling business online. Lastly, Industrial Bank aims to provide collaborative empowerment by acting as an integrator of market resources, offering full-cycle and full-process financial service solutions. They aim to create a cross-market and cross-institutional technology innovation financial ecosystem and circle of friends while supporting high-quality technology innovation companies to grow.

Industrial Bank’s commitment to supporting technological innovation in Xiamen demonstrates its dedication to promoting high-quality economic and social development. By launching innovative financial products and services, the bank aims to help enterprises improve their quality and efficiency while driving economic growth in the region.

