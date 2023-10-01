Industrial Companies Experience Surprisingly Strong Profit Growth in August, Citic Construction Investment Reports

CITIC Construction Investment, a leading investment firm, has revealed that the profit growth of industrial companies in August has exceeded expectations. The firm attributes this positive outcome to a combination of economic recovery and a low base from the previous year.

According to CITIC Construction Investment, the rebound in profits can be attributed to the improvement in the speed of the economy’s own repair. In August, both the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) production and demand sub-components were in the expansion range, indicating a strong recovery in the industrial sector.

Furthermore, the low base effect from last August also contributed to the higher profit growth. During the same period last year, the intensification of the epidemic and extreme weather conditions, such as heavy rains, hampered business operations and resulted in a low base for comparison. The historical perspective suggests that this base effect pushed up the profit growth rate by about 10%.

However, it is important to note that while profit growth has exceeded expectations, revenue growth and single-month revenue growth remain negative. This indicates that inventories are likely to decline in September. Currently, the turnover days of industrial enterprises have shown minimal changes, and the improvement of production and operation efficiency is limited. Consequently, it is difficult to conclude that these companies have entered the inventory replenishment stage.

Analyzing different industries, the report highlights that the industry has improved by more than 70%. The midstream equipment industry continues to maintain a high profit growth rate, whereas the profit decline in the midstream materials industry has generally narrowed.

Looking ahead, CITIC Construction Investment predicts that the economy will continue its recovery trajectory, resulting in a further narrowing of the profit decline for industrial companies. These positive trends indicate a promising outlook for the industrial sector and provide a glimmer of hope for continued economic growth.

