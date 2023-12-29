Industrial enterprise profits accelerate recovery_Guangming.com

Profits of industrial companies accelerate recovery

Shengzhou City, Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province focuses on promoting high-quality industrial economic development, vigorously develops the digital economy with “industrial brain + future factory” as the core, encourages enterprises to innovate and strive to be the first, and promotes high-quality economic development. From January to November, Shengzhou City achieved an industrial output value of 63.12 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.3%. The picture shows workers working in the winding workshop of Shengzhou Jiuhe Mechanical and Electrical Co., Ltd. on December 27.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on December 27 showed that from January to November, the total profit of industrial enterprises above designated size nationwide was 6.98228 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 4.4%, and the decline was 3.4 percentage points narrower than that from January to October. Yu Weining, a statistician at the Industrial Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, analyzed that overall, the profits of industrial enterprises showed an accelerated recovery trend from January to November. In the next stage, we must focus on expanding domestic demand, stimulating the vitality of various business entities, vigorously promote new industrialization, continuously enhance endogenous power, continue to consolidate the foundation for industrial economic recovery, and further promote the recovery of the industrial economy.

“In November, as the effects of macro policies continued to emerge, domestic demand gradually recovered, industrial production accelerated, and the efficiency of industrial enterprises continued to improve.” Yu Weining said.

The profit growth of industrial enterprises has accelerated significantly. From January to November, the profits of industrial enterprises above designated size nationwide fell by 4.4% year-on-year, 3.4 percentage points narrower than that from January to October, continuing the monthly narrowing trend since March, and the profit decline narrowed to less than 5% for the first time this year. In November, the profits of industrial enterprises accelerated their recovery. In addition, investment income was relatively concentrated in the accounts. In November, the profits of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 29.5% year-on-year. The growth rate was significantly faster than that in October. Profits have achieved positive growth for 4 consecutive months.

The revenue of industrial enterprises has rebounded for five consecutive months, driving the recovery of profits to accelerate. Industrial production has accelerated its recovery, and the level of connection between production and sales has improved year-on-year, driving continued improvement in corporate revenue. From January to November, the operating income of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 1% year-on-year, and the growth rate accelerated by 0.7 percentage points from January to October.