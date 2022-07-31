On July 29, the 5th National Chemical Industry Intelligent Manufacturing Development Forum and the 2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference Petrochemical Industry Forum were held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang. The meeting pointed out that the new generation of information technology represented by the Industrial Internet is bringing about profound changes in production methods, operation modes, and ecosystems, enabling the transformation and upgrading of the petrochemical industry, and promoting high-quality development of the industry.

Gao Zhiyu, Member of the Party Committee and Executive Vice President of China Federation of Industrial Economics‍‍‍‍In his speech, he said that the in-depth development of a new round of global technological revolution and industrial transformation, especially the continuous breakthrough of new-generation information technologies such as 5G and industrial Internet, has provided high-end, intelligent and green development of the petroleum and chemical industries. important historical opportunity.

Member of the Party Committee of China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation, Cui Xuejun, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Chemical Industry News Agency Co., Ltd.It is pointed out that the innovative development of the Industrial Internet to empower digital transformation and upgrading has become a compulsory course for the industry, and digital transformation is also becoming an important way for the sustainable development of the industry and the realization of the “dual carbon” goal. He said that the newspaper will continue to take root in the industry, jointly build an ecosystem, improve the construction of industrial think tanks, build an all-media platform led by “Chemical Account”, and further strengthen the publicity and promotion of digital and intelligent development concepts and practices, and jointly promote High-quality development of the industry.

Huang Peng, chief engineer of the National Industrial Information Security Development Research CenterSaid that there are currently more than 600 domestic industrial Internet platforms, more than 100 platforms with certain regional and industry influence, and 28 platforms have entered the list of cross-industry and cross-domain industrial Internet platforms in 2022. The industrial Internet innovation model is triggering five major changes in digital management, intelligent manufacturing, networked collaboration, personalized customization, and service extension. The petrochemical industry has continued to explore aspects such as safety management, employee empowerment, and predictive maintenance, and has entered the second echelon of the level of integration of the two.

How to further improve the effect of digital transformation on the existing basis?Song Yuewu, Honorary Architect of National Information Technology Service Standard Library and Chief Evaluator of National Intelligent Manufacturing MaturityIt is suggested that the first is to “know yourself and the enemy” to avoid blindly following the trend and over-reliance on technical tools and systems; the second is to be “courageous and resourceful”, actively respond to the shortcomings of enterprise development, and take into account the general improvement of various capabilities and enhance long-term development. The board serves as a breakthrough point for each leap, and at the same time actively manages and controls the gap between the long and short versions; the third is to “targeted”, pay attention to the marginal problems between capability items and capability domains in the process of the enterprise’s evolution to high maturity, and maintain Adequate awareness of fundamental issues and detailed risks.

“The process industry system is a complex system, which cannot be quantified, analyzed, and predicted completely and without errors. In theory, we cannot control the safety, quality, and stability of the process 100%. However, using the industrial Internet and industrial big data analysis can integrate Its paradigm or characteristics, with which the complete control of the system can be approached infinitely, including aspects of safety, quality, stability, etc.”Feng Enbo, Chief Scientist of Sinochem Bluestar Zhiyun, Deputy Chairman of Expert Group of China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Intelligent Manufacturing ‍‍Think Tank CommitteeSay.

Guan Lei, Director of Production Safety Risk Warning Center of China Academy of Work SafetySaid that “industrial Internet + safe production” will change the tradition of relying on human air defense and experience in the production of hazardous chemicals, and realize the optimization of industrial layout and the reduction of systemic risks from the industry level. At the same time, the application of the Industrial Internet will also bring about a change in the production safety supervision mode, and finally realize the standardized supervision of the entire production process of hazardous chemicals.

at the meeting,Yu Liangru, deputy director and first-level inspector of Shanghai Chemical Industry Zone Management Committee(top left)Zhou Lichao, head of process automation technology for Schneider Electric’s industrial automation business(top right)Li Hushan, Vice President of Valve Maintenance and Remanufacturing Branch of China Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Maintenance and Transformation Technology Association(lower left)Special Researcher and Doctoral Supervisor Yuan Zhihong of Tsinghua University(bottom right)respectively, entitled “Fully Promoting Digital Transformation and Empowering High-Quality Development of Parks”, “Digitally Empowering High-quality Development of Chemical Oil and Gas Industry”, “Applying Industrial Internet Technology to Realize Valve Remanufacturing in Service”, and “Fine Chemical Digitalization and Intelligent Practice” keynote speech.

Dai Yuanshen, Director of Global Battery Materials Operations Integration, BASF, Chief Expert of Smart Manufacturing in Greater China(top left)Ke Lin, Deputy General Manager of Information Center of Wanhua Chemical Co., Ltd.(top right)Li Bin, CIO of Huafon Group(middle right)‍Transfar Group CIO Lai Jianglong(bottom right)‍‍Xue Xujin, Deputy General Manager of Polyfluoride New Materials Co., Ltd.(lower left)and other guests, respectively, with “Digital Operation Unlocks New Factory Production of Battery Materials”, “Empowering the Future, and Creating New Kinetic Energy for Development with Digital Transformation”, “Smart Safety and Environmental Protection Solutions in Chemical Park”, “Practice and Exploration of Industrial Digital New Ecological Construction”, “Polyfluorine” “Thinking about the Construction of Multi-Industrial Internet Platforms”, and shared cases of industrial Internet applications and digital transformation.

Song Yuewu, Honorary Architect of National Information Technology Service Standard Library and Chief Evaluator of National Intelligent Manufacturing Maturity, Xue Xujin, Deputy General Manager of Polyfluoride New Materials Co., Ltd., Rong Zhihong, Deputy General Manager of Limin Chemical Co., Ltd., Quzhou Vocational and Technical College Principal Lv Yanwen and Meng Jing, deputy editor-in-chief of China Chemical Industry News Co., Ltd., had a round-table dialogue on “the development of digital talents in enterprises in the post-epidemic era”.

The forum was jointly sponsored by China Federation of Industrial Economics and China Chemical Industry News Co., Ltd., and co-organized by Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Industry Association and Schneider Electric (China) Co., Ltd.Zhang Sidai and Meng Jing, member of the party committee, director and deputy general manager of China Chemical Industry News Co., Ltd., presided over the morning and afternoon forums respectively.