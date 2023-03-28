Listen to the audio version of the article

For the 20,000 workers of the 1,200 industrial laundries that operate mainly in the healthcare and hospitality sectors, there is an increase on the minimum of 155 euros which becomes 168 euros if we consider the overall increase. In fact, an agreement was found between Assosistema Confindustria and the trade unions, Filctem Cgil, Femca Cisl, Uiltec Uil for the renewal of the national collective labor agreement for the three-year period 2023-2025 which had expired at the end of December 2022.

According to a union note, the agreement provides for an average increase on the minimum of 155 euros for category B1 which will be modulated differently according to the sectors. For companies operating in the tourism sector, the increase will be in 4 tranches: 40 euros from March 2023, 45 euros in May 2024, 50 euros in May 2025 and 20 in October 2025. For companies operating in the health sector, the tranches there will always be 4 but modulated in a different way: 20 euros from March 2023, 20 in December 2023, 50 in June 2024, 65 in April 2025. The total amount will reach 3 thousand euros in both sectors. The contribution paid by companies for Fasil is added to the increase on the minimum, which passes from 8 to 12 euros during the three-year period. The commitment to strengthen the level of health services offered was also shared.

The parties have agreed to increase the equalization element from 260 to 350 euros for those who do not engage in second-level bargaining.

Among the qualifying points of the regulatory part of the agreement, according to what the unions explain, there is the automatic passage from level A1 to level A2 20 months after hiring, even in non-continuous periods. In addition, a 15% increase has been introduced for overtime starting from the first hour of work and the increase in the case of flexible clauses has been increased from 1.5% to 15%.

Availability, according to the agreement, will be regulated through union agreements. Finally, the joint national health and safety body was set up with the task of planning actions for the improvement of working conditions, training activities, studies and research concerning health, environment and safety.