The workers of the industrial laundries ask for an overall increase of 200 euros. At the end of the year the national labor contract for the sector where 20 thousand workers are employed and the unions have already prepared the trade union platform in which they ask for an increase of 200 euros for the three-year period 2023-2025. While companies, about a thousand, are going through a phase of strong pressure due to the exponential increase in bills in this highly energy-intensive sector, Filctem, Femca and Uiltec open workers’ assemblies to have the mandate to start the claim. Again for the economic part, the unions also require an increase in the equalization element to make it go from the current 260 to 500 euros per year.

As regards contractual welfare, the unions’ request is to raise the company contribution to the Previmoda pension fund to 2.5%, while on the Fasiil sector health fund the request to increase the monthly contribution to be paid by companies to 12 euros.

For the normative part, the dominant demand concerns the greater participation and involvement of trade unions in decisions concerning the organization of work, technological innovation and employment. To combat undeclared work, it is instead required to strengthen the National Legality Observatory by making the collaboration with the National Labor Inspectorate structural, while on the bilateral front, the establishment of a joint national HSE body is required to encourage health and safety provision. .