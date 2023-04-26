Industrial policy makes a comeback – Arbeits&Wirtschaft Blog

In the USA, the so-called Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) aims to make the economy climate-proof, competitive and at the same time less dependent on critical raw materials and foreign inputs. In addition to the overturning crises and challenges of all kinds, it was not least these activities of the USA that also woke the Europeans from their industrial-political slumber. But who has the better recipes for a “Just Transition”? Are the concepts sufficient to ensure prosperity for everyone?

Rise and fall of industrial policy

Industrial policy is not a new issue for North America and Europe. In the 1930s, US President Roosevelt successfully fought the consequences of the global economic crisis with the New Deal (economic and social reforms, industrial policy planning and control). The USA was thus able to maintain its leading role in the world economy. Many key technologies were developed and produced between Chicago and Houston.

In Europe, post-World War II reconstruction also required an active state. The Montanunion, the communitization of coal, steel and nuclear power, was the first major joint industrial policy project on the old continent. This was followed by numerous intergovernmental agreements, funding initiatives, cooperation programs and common regulations for individual economic sectors. The founding of Airbus in 1969 marked the high point of this era.

In the 1980s, Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher led the neoliberal counterrevolution. A wave of liberalization, deregulation and privatization rolled through the USA, Great Britain and, to a lesser extent, throughout Europe. Decentralized knowledge and the actions of market players should determine the direction of technical progress. The belief in efficient markets replaced the primacy of politics. Industrial policy leeway was severely restricted with bans on state aid and subsidies. The EU Commission pushed ahead with two major integration projects under these auspices: the common internal market and monetary union.

These radical market concepts had clear negative consequences. Economic and technological development has been weakened, economic inequality and regional imbalances have increased. The American manufacturing belt (Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, …) became a rust belt under Reagan, Clinton and Bush, and the industrial share of GDP fell from 25 percent (1960) to 12 percent today.

No wonder that states cause great damage if structural change is not shaped, if one overlooks the fact that companies refrain from making risky investments and continue to work with outdated climate-damaging technologies because the risks, depreciation periods and fixed costs are too high for them when there are obvious and diverse market failures (Uncertainties, adjustment costs, network effects, externalities, path dependencies) are negated.

The challenges of the 21st century

The climate crisis is the greatest market failure in human history. The state is required to organize the necessary ecological restructuring of the economy and society – nature must be protected from the dynamics of capital valorization. There are also a number of other crises: the financial market crisis, the euro crisis, the refugee crisis, the corona pandemic and most recently the Russian war of aggression with the inflationary consequences. All reasons why the state must intervene, set up rescue packages, put together economic stimulus packages, donate bridging aid, allow short-time work, fight inflation, and capitalism has to operate in an emergency.

In addition, global competition is intensifying and changing. China, for example, rose to the club of the leading industrial nations with the help of state planning and control. When it comes to renewable energies and electromobility, China is already playing in the Champions League, dominating the world markets for solar and wind energy with a market share of over 80 percent. China‘s strategy now aims to become a global digital power. This puts Washington and Brussels under pressure, because key industries (wind and solar energy, batteries for electric vehicles, microchips, cloud services, etc.) are central drivers of innovation. However, they are concentrated in only a few countries worldwide.

State and industrial policy are “in” again in the USA

The USA reacts to all the challenges with the rediscovery of industrial policy and economic sanctions. The Biden administration is trying to bring industrial value creation and good work back. Because the US industry has lost touch with the European and Chinese competition. The summer 2022 investment and subsidy package amounts to around $370 billion – a total of around $2 trillion over ten years. This so-called Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is intended to make the US economy climate-proof, more digital, more competitive and less dependent on critical raw materials and foreign inputs. In addition, emissions from gas and coal-fired power plants as well as farms, ports and communities are to be reduced. However, state aid is only available for companies that produce in North America or only for products that are manufactured in North America or in countries with free trade agreements – whatever the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) say about it. In world trade, the law of the strongest applies again today. Furthermore, some of the subsidies are linked to the level of wages and to the training and qualification obligations of the company.

In the 21st century, the largest economic power wants to regain control of key technologies – development, investment and settlement – through industrial policy measures.

Comeback of the state – also in Europe?

Some captains of industry, economists and politicians fear that the mix of high energy prices and attractive US subsidies could lead to an exodus of European industrial companies. The major industrial policy offensive by the USA led to heated debates and hectic action in Europe. Von der Leyen & Co want to relax state aid rules, promote future technologies, improve education and training, speed up approval processes and encourage investments. In fact, Europe must once again become a politically progressive player on the world stage. In the case of climate change, a pandemic, migration or an energy crisis, the problems can be better tackled at European level. The US initiative is an opportunity for Europe to develop a target-oriented industrial and service policy strategy in order to successfully shape the socio-ecological restructuring.

A European Green New Deal

Such a development and investment program for a healthy environment should focus on promoting the manufacture of strategically important products and services (electric vehicle batteries, solar systems, wind turbines, hydrogen, microchips, autonomous driving, AI, new mobility concepts, medical diagnostics, quantum computing etc.). Brussels is now promoting strategically important projects in individual member states through the Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) program and is leaving a total of around 645 billion euros (from the NextGenerationEU and REPowerEU programs) for investments in the member states by means of low-interest loans for climate protection up to 2027 jump. But that’s not enough.

The competition logic of European state aid law continues to stand in the way of an influential European industrial and service policy. The European infrastructure must be modernized, public procurement must be socially and ecologically oriented, strategically important companies must be protected from takeovers and key investments must be promoted through state participation. Furthermore, European regulation can promote energy-efficient and resource-saving products and innovations. And a CO 2 -Border tax on non-European imports can prevent domestic companies from suffering competitive disadvantages due to climate-friendly production.

Such a European industrial and service policy can be financed by a European sovereignty fund, common bonds (Eurobonds) and/or taxes. And it should be clear that modern industrial and service policies must always be policies for decent work. That is why European subsidies should be linked to collective agreements, co-determination and qualification.

Assessment of industrial strategies: USA vs. EU

The new Brussels industrial policy is market-friendly, open to technology, bureaucratic and project-based. US industrial policy, on the other hand, focuses on selected economic sectors and products. It promotes the expansion of domestic production capacities for future technologies. In this way, strategically important key industries can develop between New York and Los Angeles. In addition, the US government ties its state aid to good work. The US industrial policy is more effective for the socio-ecological restructuring than the clumsy European attempts.

But the truth is also: In Europe, the nation state is and will remain the central arena of industrial and service policy for the time being. This further exacerbates the regional imbalances in the EU. But doing nothing is not an option. Ideally, the different national activities should be more closely coordinated at European level in the future in order to bring about more even economic development in the European regions.

Although industrial policy can make important contributions to socio-ecological transformation, more attention should be paid to the service sector. Up to four-fifths of employees in modern economies work here – with a similarly large share of value creation. In particular, services of general interest and the welfare state are of central importance for the economic development of the leading national economies. A special, tailor-made industry policy is therefore required in order to shape the socio-ecological conversion of the service sectors into strategic future industries. A socio-ecological transformation strategy must always include services, services of general interest and the welfare state.

Dare more democracy

Progressive industrial and service policy raises the question of distribution. When public money is used to build industrial capacity or innovative products, the general public must get something in return. This can take the form of public participation or a tax levy on profits.

A progressive industrial and service policy also wants – unlike the industrial policy mainstream – to democratize economic control and set social goals for companies. Workplace and corporate co-determination must be expanded.

A progressive industrial and service policy relies on a mixed economy. In many areas of the economy there is already private property, the market and competition as well as state regulations, planning and development. Where markets do not fulfill their welfare purpose, they should be replaced by other forms of ownership and practices. Public companies and cooperatives could play an important role in this.