Industrial producer prices down 5.5%

The economic slowdown and the drop in gas also dilute producer prices. In June, industrial producer prices decreased by 0.3% on a monthly basis and by 5.5% on an annual basis (it was -4.3% in May). On the domestic market, prices decreased by 0.4% compared to May and by 8.2% on an annual basis (from -6.8% in the previous month). Excluding the energy sector, prices decreased by 0.4% in quarterly terms and marked a further slowing growth trend (+2.1%, from +2.8% in May).

Electronics increases

On the foreign market, prices decreased on a monthly basis by 0.1% (-0.2% for the euro area, stationary for the non-euro area) and grew on an annual basis by 1.1% (+0.4 % euro area, +1.5% non-euro area). In the second quarter of 2023, compared to the previous quarter, industrial producer prices decreased by 7.6%. The decline is very large on the domestic market (-10.2%), modest on the foreign market (-0.2%). This is what emerges from the surveys released by Istat. In June, among manufacturing activities, the highest trend increases concern the computer, electronics and optical products (+8.6% non-euro area), textile, clothing, leather and accessories industries (+8.1% domestic market ), food, beverage and tobacco industries (+6.3% domestic market, +5.8% euro area, +8.0% non-euro area) and means of transport (+8.0% non-euro area). Declining trends on all three markets are seen for coke and refined petroleum products (-22.6% domestic market, -3.9% euro area, -20.9% non-euro area) and metallurgy and manufacturing of metal products (-6.2% domestic market, -12.6% euro area, -10.6% non-euro area). On the domestic market, the downward trend in prices for mining activities (-47.6%) and the supply of electricity and gas (-28.4%) further widened. In June, construction production prices for "Residential and non-residential buildings" decreased by 0.3% on a monthly basis while they grew by 0.7% on an annual basis (it was +0.4% in May). The prices of "Roads and Railways" did not change in economic terms and fell by 0.4% in trend terms (from -0.3% in the previous month).