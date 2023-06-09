Industrial production in April down by 1.9%. -7.2% annually

Decline in April which on an annual basis generates a slowdown of 2.9% for the entire first four months, with the only positive exception from January represented by capital goods.

Signs of a slowdown that are beginning to materialize also on the side of exports, as indicated by the non-EU surveys in April, down by 5.1% after two years of continuous growth.

In Europa

A slowdown not limited to Italy but which involves the entire continent, as Eurostat had already signaled in the March data, when the entire EU production fell by 3.6 compared to the previous month.

Special observation continues to be Germany, the first interchange market for our country, the results of which inevitably reverberate in the supply chains of our industry. The signals from Berlin, which the latest GDP data indicate is in technical recession, are not particularly comforting. Even though the March output slump was scaled back to a 2.1% decline, April data point to a recovery of just three decimal places, below expectations. Even if compared to the previous year the production of cars shows double-digit growth, in the monthly surveys the contribution of the sector is negative by 0.8%, a not brilliant sign for our components.

Elsewhere in Europe too, the cooling is in any case evident, with Spanish production dropping 1.8% in the month and France slowing down by one decimal place, a drop which however rises to 0.4% in manufacturing alone.