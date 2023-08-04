Home » Industrial production in June grew by +0.5% on the month
Business

Industrial production in June grew by +0.5% on the month

by admin
Industrial production in June grew by +0.5% on the month

Industrial production, +0.5% on the month in June. Extensive growth in the manufacture of transportation equipment

In June the State estimates that the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production will increase by 0.5% compared to May. On average in the second quarter, the level of production decreased by 1.2% compared to the previous three months. The seasonally adjusted monthly index shows cyclical increases for i capital goods (+1,5%), i intermediate goods (+0,4%) e the energy (+0.3%); conversely, a marginal decline was observed for consumer goods (-0.1%).

READ ALSO: Fineco, profit at 308 million (+38%). The title rises after the drop in the Stock Exchange

Net of calendar effects, in June 2023 the overall index decreased in trend terms by 0.8% (there were 21 calendar working days as in June 2022). Only capital goods grow (+7.6%); instead, i decrease consumer goods (-2.3%), intermediate goods (-4.4%) and more markedly energy (-9.4%).

READ ALSO: Petruzzelli, boom in profits (+525%). But there are still some knots to untie

Among the sectors of economic activity the manufacture of means of transportation presents a broad growth trend (+25.1%), followed by the production of basic pharmaceutical products e pharmaceutical preparations (+11.8%) and the manufacture of machinery e equipment (+0,4%).

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  5 major events in today's financial market: The debt ceiling issue is expected to be resolved this week? Market Cautiously Optimistic By Investing.com

You may also like

The Mexican Peso’s Winning Streak Comes to an...

Working to Change the World: ManpowerGroup nominated for...

Alkemy: turnover and adjusted Ebitda grow in 1H23

U.S. Non-Farm Payroll Falls Short for Second Consecutive...

Electric cars, De Meo: «The challenge with China...

EnBW on the up – First half of...

Terna, outgoing (from the end of August) the...

Puyuan Town’s Innovative Party Building Strategies Drive Prosperity...

“Time for Bread” is now also available outside...

Director of Dominican Civil Aviation Willing to Meet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy