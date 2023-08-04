Industrial production in June grew by +0.5% on the month

Industrial production, +0.5% on the month in June. Extensive growth in the manufacture of transportation equipment

In June the State estimates that the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production will increase by 0.5% compared to May. On average in the second quarter, the level of production decreased by 1.2% compared to the previous three months. The seasonally adjusted monthly index shows cyclical increases for i capital goods (+1,5%), i intermediate goods (+0,4%) e the energy (+0.3%); conversely, a marginal decline was observed for consumer goods (-0.1%).

Net of calendar effects, in June 2023 the overall index decreased in trend terms by 0.8% (there were 21 calendar working days as in June 2022). Only capital goods grow (+7.6%); instead, i decrease consumer goods (-2.3%), intermediate goods (-4.4%) and more markedly energy (-9.4%).

Among the sectors of economic activity the manufacture of means of transportation presents a broad growth trend (+25.1%), followed by the production of basic pharmaceutical products e pharmaceutical preparations (+11.8%) and the manufacture of machinery e equipment (+0,4%).

