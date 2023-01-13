Listen to the audio version of the article

In November, Istat estimates that the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production will decrease by 0.3% over the month; on a trend basis, the raw index decreased by 3.7%, as did the one corrected for calendar effects (there were 21 calendar working days as in November 2021). In both cases it is the third consecutive minus sign.

In the annual comparison, the most energy-intensive sectors in particular continue to be penalised, therefore paper, chemistry and metallurgy, protagonists of drops between eight and ten points.

In reality, the general Istat averages are reduced in particular by the energy sector (-4.5% in the month, -16.2% in the year), while manufacturing presents slightly better data: an increase of one decimal in the month, a decline of 2.2% year on year. A handful of sectors remain brilliant, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, means of transport and machinery, the latter relaunched by the year-end sprint linked to fears (for now confirmed) of a possible reduction in the incentive rates for investments 4.0.

The budget for the first 11 months of the year, however, is thus reduced again, leaving a growth of just five decimals. A very different path compared to the shot of more than 12 points in 2021, due to a trend that has progressively oriented downwards over the months.

Troubled families

The internal market is also helping to cool down the industry: signs of difficulty in consumption are in fact already clearly visible, with the soaring costs of electricity, gas and fuel draining resources from family budgets and starting to affect purchases of other goods.

In the retail sales of food products, for example, there is no memory of a sequence of 11 consecutive months of declines in the volume figure, while the general index has also decreased for five months. If the values ​​are growing due to the price race (in reality for household appliances the values ​​are also reduced in October), the quantities purchased are instead in a decisive slowdown, with an index that is five points below what happened in 2015 .