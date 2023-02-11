Industry: Istat, in 2022 production +0.5% year on year

2022 closed with a slight increase in industrial production compared to the previous year, +0.5%. Among the main groupings of industries there is a positive trend for consumer goods and capital goods, while intermediate goods and energy are down. This is what Istat communicates. The evolution during the year, he underlines, was characterized by an economic decline in the first quarter, followed by a recovery in the second; two further decreases characterized the second part of the year. In detail, there is an annual increase of 3.5% for the industrial production of consumer goods, an increase of 1.5% for capital goods, a decrease of 2.3% for intermediate goods and 1.3% for energy.

Industry: Istat, in December production +1.6% month, +0.1% year

In December 2022, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production increased by 1.6% compared to November, while the overall index increases in trend terms by 0.1% (there were 20 calendar working days against 22 in December 2021). This was noted by Istat, specifying that the monthly index shows cyclical increases in all the main groupings of industries: in fact, positive changes characterize capital goods (+3.1%), energy (+2.6%), consumer goods (+1.6%) and, to a lesser extent, intermediate goods (+0.8%).

There are also trend increases for capital goods (+9.9%) and consumer goods (+0.8%); while there is a decrease for intermediate goods (-3.1%) and energy (-12.4%). On average in the fourth quarter, the level of production decreases by 0.9% compared to the previous three months.

Among the sectors of economic activity that present positive trend changes, we note the manufacture of electrical equipment (+27.4%), the production of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (+18.1%) and the manufacture of means of transport (+13.6%). The largest declines are recorded in the wood, paper and printing industries (-15.0%), in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air (-13.8%) and in the manufacture of chemical products (-11,6%).

