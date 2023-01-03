Xinhua News Agency, Guangzhou, January 2nd Topic: Industrial transformation accelerates production and sales and boosts confidence – new observations on Guangzhou International Auto Show

Xinhua News Agency reporters Wang Pan, Wu Tao, Ding Le

From popular consumer goods with affordable prices to luxury cars over one million yuan, from semi-solid batteries to super hybrid technology, from acceleration from 100 kilometers in 2 seconds to system upgrades “commonly used and always new”… at the 20th Guangzhou International Auto Show On the show, one by one new products that are eye-catching, each innovative new technology, and a set of exciting production and sales data show the accelerated transformation and innovation of Chinese automobiles in the global automobile industry, which is also exciting. It has strengthened the confidence of many enterprises and investors in China‘s auto market and economic development.

This is the scene of the 20th Guangzhou Auto Show (photographed on December 30, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua

Hundred flowers bloom with new technologies

As an international A-level auto show, the Guangzhou International Auto Show, which opened on December 30, 2022, brought together many well-known auto companies at home and abroad. The dazzling array of new technologies and new products at the exhibition showed the gratifying pattern of China‘s auto industry under the great transformation of the auto industry.

As the “darling” of the current transformation of the automobile industry, a large number of new products and new technologies have emerged for new energy vehicles.

——Software-defined cars are more prominent. “Cars are becoming common and often new mobile terminals.” Wang Yanmin, president of Huawei’s smart car business, said that the company is transplanting Huawei’s software services in the terminal field to cars.

“With the overall planning of infrastructure and the development of C-V2X (referring to wireless communication technology for vehicles based on cellular network) car networking technology, the vehicle-road coordination solution has become an automatic driving solution with Chinese characteristics.” Baidu car Wang Miao, Chief Scientist of Road Synergy, said.

——The power system climbed to a new height. Two new models, Model SPlaid and Model XPlaid of Tesla, the global leader in the new energy vehicle industry, were unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show. On-site sales manager Meng Jian said that as a high-performance version, the new car is equipped with a 3-motor system, which can accelerate from 100 kilometers to 100 kilometers in 2 seconds. The fastest acceleration from 100 kilometers to 100 kilometers only takes 2.1 seconds. GAC Aion released the latest “sci-fi rotor GT”—Hyper GT, which is equipped with the new generation Protoss architecture and AEP3.0 technical achievements of Ai Safety for the first time.

Visitors look at the Hyper GT coupe concept car at the GAC Aian booth at the 20th Guangzhou Auto Show (photographed on December 30, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua

——New trends in battery technology. The pure electric brand Changan Shenlan announced at the exhibition that its semi-solid battery, which is accelerating its research and development, is expected to be used in complete vehicles in 2025. At the same time, it released the company’s first mass-produced hydrogen fuel cell car, the Shenlan SL03 hydrogen electric version.

The ecological change of the automobile industry brought about by the transformation of intelligence and electrification lies not only in the rapid development of new energy vehicles, but also in the transformation of traditional fuel vehicles represented by super hybrid technology. At this auto show, GAC Trumpchi demonstrated the results of its transformation into a new energy technology enterprise driven by electrification and intelligence. Hybrid products such as the second-generation GS8 Touring Edition and GS4 PLUS Safari Edition were unveiled, and a new generation of Trumpchi GS3 Shadow Speed.

At the 20th Guangzhou Auto Show, visitors learn about BYD’s electric vehicle platform 3.0 (photographed on December 30, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua

Dongfeng Nissan, which has just achieved cumulative vehicle sales exceeding 15 million units, has brought all its brand models to the stage. The Venucia brand officially released its new energy transformation strategy, and launched the first pure electric concept model and the first model of Venucia’s hyper-hybrid technology. vehicle type. Zhang Maohua, Assistant Director of Dongfeng Nissan Venucia Business Headquarters, said that in the fiercely changing automobile market, Dongfeng Nissan will accelerate the layout of electric drive products and technological innovation.

“Under the wave of intelligence and electrification, automobiles are evolving from vehicles to super mobile intelligent terminals, and software has become the basis for automobiles to realize intelligence. Software-defined automobiles have not only changed the business model of the traditional automobile industry, but also changed the entire automobile industry ecology.” Zeng Qinghong, chairman of GAC Group, said.

This is the AITO M7 taken at the 20th Guangzhou Auto Show (taken on December 30, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua

Strong burst of new kinetic energy

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that promoting green and low-carbon economic and social development is the key link to achieve high-quality development.

At this year’s Guangzhou Auto Show, new energy vehicles and intelligent connected vehicles that are almost “fully intersected” with them are undoubtedly the focus of the most attention. People in the industry generally believe that the booming new energy automobile industry in China has not only become an important beneficiary of the carbon peak carbon neutrality target, but also the rapid transformation and innovative development of the entire industry has also provided new momentum for the national economic growth.

Visitors visit and experience new energy vehicles at the 20th Guangzhou Auto Show (photographed on December 30, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Hanxin

The rapid expansion of the market scale – Wang Xia, president of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Automobile Industry Branch, said that in the first 11 months of 2022, the sales volume of new energy vehicles in my country has exceeded the 6 million mark, and the market penetration rate has reached 25%. 3 years to complete the national planning goals.

It is worth mentioning that the performance of Chinese automobiles in overseas markets is also very impressive. From January to November 2022, my country will export 2.785 million automobiles, a year-on-year increase of 55.3%.

The reconstruction of the industrial structure is accelerating – from traditional car companies to Internet giants, from industry rookies to multinational brands, the current Chinese new energy vehicle industry can be described as “competing for the throne” and “competing for the top”. Zeng Qinghong said that at present, the traditional “chain” supply relationship in the automotive industry is changing to an open and integrated “network” industrial ecology, “from hardware chips, to software operating system development, to data computing power, information security construction , the boundaries of the automobile industry will be further broken through and restructured, and ecological integration and collaboration will become the general trend.”

Industry investment is in the ascendant——ZF Automotive Electronics Factory Project, Jiachen Electronics South China Headquarters Project, Ruilicomi Intelligent Electronic Control System R&D and Intelligent Manufacturing Headquarters Project… Among the 34 major investment signing projects at this Guangzhou Auto Show, new energy Automobile and intelligent connected vehicle projects account for more than half. From the perspective of relevant industry insiders, the solid foundation of electrification is accelerating my country’s auto industry into the second half of intelligentization that will determine the future.

At the Xiaopeng Motors booth at the 20th Guangzhou Auto Show, visitors experience the S4 ultra-fast charging pile (photographed on December 30, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua

On the new track, along with the wheels rolling forward, is the “strong rise” and “rebirth” of the old and new Motor City. Guangzhou proposes to gradually increase the scale of the auto industry to 1.5 trillion yuan, and is moving from a “city of cars” to a city of trillion-level “smart cars”; Shenzhen’s new energy auto industry has initially formed a corporate structure of “one super and many strong” , the city has cultivated 1 enterprise with an annual output value of 100 billion yuan, 4 enterprises with an annual output value of more than 10 billion yuan, and more than 22 enterprises with an annual output value of more than 1 billion yuan…

Chen Lei, deputy director of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, said that in the first 11 months of 2022, the output value of automobile sales in Guangdong exceeded 1 trillion yuan, the industrial added value was 222.8 billion yuan, and the output of automobiles was 3.825 million vehicles. The automobile industry has become the eighth industrial cluster of over one trillion yuan in Guangdong Province, bringing strong momentum to Guangdong’s economic development.

On January 1, 2023, the audience visited the Guangzhou Auto Show.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Hanxin

New policy inspires confidence

Continuing the policy of exempting new energy vehicles from vehicle purchase tax, improving the regulatory regulations for second-hand car transactions, implementing technical regulations for intelligent connected vehicles, and expanding the scope of encouraging foreign investment in auto parts…From January 1, 2023, a series of auto industry-related The implementation of new policies, new norms, and new measures, coordinated efforts to form a joint force to promote the high-quality development of the automobile industry.

Automobile consumption, which occupies an important share in the retail sales of consumer goods in the whole society, is an important starting point for boosting domestic demand and accelerating the establishment of a new development pattern. The continuous policy support has provided strong support for the sustainable and healthy development of my country’s auto industry.

All regions have taken the lead in planning and concentrating on empowerment, helping the auto industry to face challenges and seize opportunities with greater resilience.

The policy “sends warmth” to promote the recovery and stabilization of the auto market. Many places across the country support auto consumption through joint promotions, incremental indicators, and promotion of auto companies and auto finance. According to data from the State Administration of Taxation, as of November 10, 2022, a total of 68.62 billion yuan in new energy vehicle purchase tax has been exempted that year, a year-on-year increase of 101.2%.

The layout of “hematopoiesis” will open up new space for industrial innovation and development. Many places attach importance to the development of new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, and Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and other cities are actively opening up high-end intelligent driving pilots. Mo Luyi, vice president of Pony.ai, said that the release of the “Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Intelligent Connected Vehicle Management Regulations” has laid an important foundation for legal compliance for the future large-scale commercialization of autonomous driving.

In Qianhai, Shenzhen, a passenger experiences riding in a Pony.ai self-driving car (photographed on August 1, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liang Xu

Plan “strengths and weaknesses” to boost the high-quality development of the industry. Aiming at the problems of “integral strength and zero weakness” in the automobile industry, Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone continues to stabilize the chain, strengthen the chain, supplement the chain and extend the chain, and build the central hub of the central automobile industry supply chain; Guangzhou has issued successively to support the stabilization and supplementation of the automobile and core parts industry 20 measures to strengthen the chain, plan to build a “4+3+2” automobile industrial park, and continue to carry out precise investment in the industrial chain.

The guidance and support of policies, the innovative development of the industry and the potential of the market have brought confidence to investors. Xu Sitao, chief economist of Deloitte China, said that China‘s consumption may usher in a strong rebound in 2023, which will bring benefits to the auto industry, especially Chinese brand cars. At the same time, China‘s series of measures to improve the business environment have greatly helped reduce business costs, making people confident in the prospects of China‘s auto industry.

This is the workshop production line of Guangqi Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. (photographed on March 4, 2021).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua

Feng Xingya, general manager of GAC Group, said that under the new situation of optimized and improved epidemic prevention and control policies, the momentum of consumption will be greatly stimulated, and actions to stimulate consumption and economic development in various regions will become more prominent, which will become an important factor for the development of the automobile industry. Driving force, “We have confidence in the auto market in 2023”.