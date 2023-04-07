Industrial vehicles, Unrae: the market race continues (+12.3%)

(Teleborsa) – The Unrae Studies and Statistics Center – on the basis of the registration data provided by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport – made an estimate of the industrial vehicle market for the month of March 2023 towards the same month of 2022. The growth of the market for industrial vehicles, with 2,632 units registered against 2,344 in 2022 (+12.3%).

The volume of registrations in the first three months of the year closed at +10.6% (7,377 units against 6,669) over the same period of 2022. The good result is driven by the heavy vehicles of mass equal to or greater than 16 t, which mark +15.9% in March compared to last year. Instead, they close in negative i light means under 6 t (-26.2%) and medium-light under 16 t, at -4.8%.

Interest in zero emission vehicles

“The market is also positive in March, confirming a trend already underway since August 2022. Once again the heavy vehicle segment, which recorded +13.6% over the first quarter of the year, is driving growth. LNG fuels are still suffering, while there are the first signs of interest in zero-emission electric industrial vehicles”, he comments Paolo A. Staracepresident of the industrial vehicles section of Unrae.

“Although the absence of public contributions has not stopped the growth of the market, worries the seniority of the circulating park which shows no signs of decreasing, as confirmed by the latest data from the Unrae Observatory, which show an average age of 14.3 years. In this regard, an intervention as decisive as it is decisive by the institutions is desirable, without which we will have to resign ourselves to the idea that polluting vehicles with low safety standards circulate on our roads compared to current vehicles in production”, underlines Starace.

“Finally, and as already repeatedly reiterated, the technological neutrality, which represents one of the founding principles of UNRAE, must not be understood as a pretext for postponing national political choices of a strategic nature – remembering that the European ones have already been defined – to accelerate the reconversion of industry, which in fact has already for some time undertaken this virtuous path e unstoppable. The investments made up to now, as well as those already planned in the medium-long term industrial plans of the Manufacturers, leave no room for any rethinking of the transport decarbonisation objectives”, concludes President Starace.