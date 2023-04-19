Industrialists of Pisa, it is alarm on infrastructures

Listen to the audio version of the article

The industrialists of Pisa sound the infrastructure alarm: if knots that have been dragging on for years – such as the Pisa-Florence fast railway connection or the Livorno, Pisa, Lucca metropolitan one – and such as the completion of the Tyrrhenian motorway are not resolved soon, it is economic growth is at risk, said the president Andrea Madonna during the public meeting attended by the minister of infrastructure Matteo Salvini, the vice president of Confindustria, Maurizio Marchesini, and the president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani.

President Madonna recalled the industrial strength of the Pisa area (especially in means of transport, pharmaceuticals, leather tanning, technologies, tourism), and the export capacity (+20% in 2022 to 3.9 billion euros) and d attraction (more than 50,000 daily arrivals for study or work in the Municipality alone), but he warned: “Decades have passed since the creation, in the mid-19th century on concession of the Grand Duke Leopold, of the homonymous Pisa-Livorno railway, then extended in Florence – he underlined – but we can say that the adjustment and growth of our infrastructures have not been as brilliant as the trend of our economy, which has shown good dynamism lately”. On the Tyrrhenian motorway dossier, which has been stranded for months in the transfer of powers between the “old” Sat concessionaire and the new Anas, Minister Salvini has given hope: “The age-old dispute on the Tirrenica has been unblocked – he announced – because today Anas will present the executive project to the Superior Council of Public Works, and therefore we will try to unblock this matter as soon as possible”.