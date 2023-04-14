Construction of a highway in the western Himalayas – India’s infrastructure has been patchy so far. Photo: dpa/ZUMA Press Wire/Adil Abbas

The Indian summer monsoon is one of the most dynamic weather systems on our planet. It acts like a gigantic elevator that transports greenhouse gases up to a height of 20 kilometers. Recently, a high-altitude research aircraft with a team from the German Research Center Jülich on board took off from Kathmandu Airport to better understand the weather phenomenon. Millions of data were sent to a ground station in Nainital, a small town in the northern state of Uttarakhand at an altitude of 2,000 meters.

So far there are hardly any measuring points for greenhouse gases in India. The South Asian country ranks fourth in the world in terms of greenhouse gas emissions – after China, the USA and the EU. And is becoming more and more important because of its sheer size: According to UN calculations, India is likely to have overtaken China as the most populous country this Friday with more than 1.4 billion inhabitants. At the same time, the negative climate balance reflects the extreme contrasts: Contemporary high technology meets pre-modern production methods in agriculture and industry around the next corner.

“India is Asia’s new growth story,” says the Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik in Berlin, a leading think tank that advises the federal government. In the summer of 2022, the European Union and India resumed negotiations on a free trade agreement, which had failed ten years ago due to seemingly irreconcilable conflicts of interest. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is already forecasting high economic growth rates of over six percent for India in 2023 and 2024, i.e. significantly more than for the previous global economic engine China.

But the situation of the Indian economy calls for more. With a gross domestic product (GDP) of the equivalent of around 3 trillion euros – less than Germany with its 16 times smaller population – India lags far behind the great power China (18 trillion euros). Accordingly, the average income of the Chinese is about six times higher than that of the Indians. India also lags far behind the People’s Republic in terms of pioneering economic indicators such as education, fighting corruption, energy and foreign trade.

According to development economists, the long-term growth prospects of a country in the Global South are primarily determined by the manufacturing sector. Here the productivity gains are far greater than in the service sector or in agriculture. In addition, the sector can absorb large amounts of unskilled agricultural workers and thus increase overall economic output almost overnight. But industry and commerce have had a hard time so far, writes India expert Erik Lueth, economist at the British financial firm LGIM. »Not only is its share of gross domestic product lower than in other countries with a comparable level of development, it is actually shrinking.«

India’s government seems to be aware of the central importance of the industry. In 2014, Narendra Modi’s government launched its Make in India campaign. Their goal: to increase the share of manufacturing in the country’s GDP from 15 to 25 percent by 2025. A program to attract foreign companies and boost domestic production in key sectors, as China has done, followed in 2020. But Corona, high energy prices, incomplete infrastructure and legislation, and Modi’s authoritarian policies prevented the breakthrough. Currently, the industry share has even fallen to 13 percent.

In Germany, on the other hand, politicians and the media like to spread the tale that India, as »the next China«, could simply skip over the Chinese development phase of the manufacturing industry. This may work in hotspots of globalization such as the IT metropolis of Bangalore or the financial center of Mumbai. According to the state agency Invest India, the former Bombay is the richest city in the world: 70 percent of capital transactions on the subcontinent are processed here, and the city of 15 million is home to the country’s largest container port.

However, there is a fundamental problem for the hoped-for big leap: not many people are employed in the modern service sector. Only a little more than one percent of the Indian workforce works in the areas of IT and outsourcing of business processes – mostly for Western corporations. The numerous super-rich families such as the Ambanis (oil, textiles) or Mittals (steel) and the growing middle class face rampant poverty. Around half of the population depends on government-subsidized food.

Lukas Menkhoff, Head of the Global Economics Department at DIW Berlin, concludes that the country, which is now the most populous in the world, cannot offer a substitute for the Chinese market simply because of the huge differences in income. »But over time, India can become an important element of European trade diversification.« Until then, however, there is still a lot of room for improvement: In the »Sustainable Development Goals Index«, which measures the social and ecological sustainability of an economy, India comes in 121st out of 163 countries very badly. China is also far ahead of India when it comes to environmental protection, despite its far greater economic output, or perhaps because of it.