Industry – Ampel starts support program for small businesses

Berlin (German news agency) – The traffic light coalition has launched a new funding program worth millions to relieve small and micro-enterprises due to the rise in energy prices. From Monday, May 1st, subsidies for the conversion of production plants from gas and oil to electricity for micro and small companies should be available, as the newspapers of the Funke media group (Saturday editions) report.

A new module entitled “Electrification of small companies” is to be created in the existing federal funding for energy and resource efficiency in business (EEW). Up to 200,000 euros are eligible for funding per project, the pot is filled with a total of 100 million euros, half of which can be accessed this year. Applications can be submitted to the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) and KfW. “The increased energy prices are hitting the food trade in particular, such as small, owner-managed bakeries and dairies, with full force,” Green Party budget politician Felix Banaszak told the Funke newspapers.

“Electrification is the better way to achieve an emission-free and therefore climate-neutral future, both economically and ecologically.”

