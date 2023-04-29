Home » Industry – Ampel starts support program for small businesses
Business

Industry – Ampel starts support program for small businesses

by admin
Industry – Ampel starts support program for small businesses

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The traffic light coalition has launched a new funding program worth millions to relieve small and micro-enterprises due to the rise in energy prices. From Monday, May 1st, subsidies for the conversion of production plants from gas and oil to electricity for micro and small companies should be available, as the newspapers of the Funke media group (Saturday editions) report.

A new module entitled “Electrification of small companies” is to be created in the existing federal funding for energy and resource efficiency in business (EEW). Up to 200,000 euros are eligible for funding per project, the pot is filled with a total of 100 million euros, half of which can be accessed this year. Applications can be submitted to the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) and KfW. “The increased energy prices are hitting the food trade in particular, such as small, owner-managed bakeries and dairies, with full force,” Green Party budget politician Felix Banaszak told the Funke newspapers.

“Electrification is the better way to achieve an emission-free and therefore climate-neutral future, both economically and ecologically.”

HOME PAGE

See also  Sales ranking of new energy car companies in January: BYD Yiqi Juechen Xiaopeng leads the new force

You may also like

Inps, bad surprise for those born after 1952....

Appointments, Strisciuglio to Rfi and Corradi remains at...

$10 million in sales through Amazon – that’s...

Pope Francis from Orban: exalts Hungary and distances...

Hensoldt: Armaments chief warns against underestimating Russia’s military...

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei...

ENAV: Shareholders’ Meeting approves 2022 budget and appoints...

Energy – Geywitz signals willingness to compromise on...

Fiera Milano: Conci appointed managing director

All About Stocks: The Queen of Prices Explains...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy