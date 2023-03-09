Home Business Industry and craft against strict bans
Industry and craft against strict bans

The heating transition is a gigantic task facing homeowners, the state, industry and trade. “We certainly cannot replace 21 million heaters in one fell swoop,” said industry representative Staudt. Last year, with great effort, almost one million new heat generators, including systems in new buildings, were installed. Compared to the old heating systems, this saves around 2 million tons of CO2 per year, as a study by the Dresden Institute for Technical Building Services shows.

The catch: With almost 600,000 units, gas heaters still accounted for the lion’s share despite a decline of 8 percent. Even the frowned upon oil heating experienced a kind of last minute run with an increase of 25 percent to 56,500 devices. Heat pumps achieved the largest increase with an increase of 53 percent to 236,000 devices, and the industry promises 500,000 units for next year. However, that is by far not enough for a complete annual requirement. Other alternative and sustainable heat generators such as biomass stoves achieved a market share of 9 percent with 89,000 units and are only likely to play a subordinate role in the climate change in buildings.

