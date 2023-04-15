.

Berlin (German news agency) – According to its own latest figures, the Federation of German Industries expects an increase in exports of two percent in 2023. “If you compare our GDP growth worldwide this year, we are way behind. That’s as far as it goes not a good year for our country. We expect an increase of two percent in exports,” said BDI President Siegfried Russwurm of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition).

The BDI export forecast has thus doubled compared to January, but the two percent is less than the growth rates for exports achieved in previous years after the Corona outbreak (2022 plus 2.9 percent, 2021 plus 9.7 percent). An increase of 2.5 percent is also expected for global trade as a whole.

“It’s going up, but only slowly. We can’t be satisfied with that,” said Russwurm. Energy-intensive companies in particular are increasingly relocating parts of their production abroad. “That must worry us in Germany. Because with the increasingly obvious shortage of workers, it is no longer the unemployment rate but the investment behavior of companies that is the decisive early indicator of how well the country is doing economically,” said the BDI boss.

