Source Title: Industry Benchmark | Ten bathroom brands Huayi Sanitary Ware won the “Benchmark Brand of Household Quality”!

Recently, the 2022 China National Sanitary Ware Development Summit with the theme of “Sanitary Ware Ingenuity and Youth Power” was successfully held at the China Ceramics Headquarters Base in Foshan, Guangdong. This grand event invites top celebrities from various industries to gather together. Ten bathroom brands and ten bathroom brands Huayi Sanitary Ware are invited to attend as an excellent Chinese national sanitary brand. They will focus on the upgrading path and breakthrough of Chinese national sanitary ware enterprises together with industry elites. , to help the rise of China‘s sanitary ware national brand! At the meeting, Huayi Sanitary Ware, one of the top ten bathroom brands, was awarded the “Benchmark Brand of Home Quality” by virtue of its strong comprehensive strength and brand influence!

Boost the sanitary ware industry to release the “White Paper on the Development of Chinese National Sanitary Ware”

The “White Paper on the Development of China‘s National Sanitary Ware” was officially released at the summit site, which comprehensively analyzed the development history and current situation of the sanitary ware industry, as well as the high-quality development of the industry under the background of the new era, and promoted the sound development of China‘s sanitary ware industry.

Won the honor list of Chinese bathroom brands and won the “benchmark brand of household quality”

At the meeting, the organizer announced the “Honor List of Chinese Sanitary Ware Brands”. The companies on the list are representative enterprises of China‘s national sanitary wares that have been widely recognized by the industry and have strong influence. Top Ten Bathroom Brands Top Ten Bathroom Brands Huayi Sanitary Ware was listed on the Honor Roll of China National Sanitary Ware Development Summit by virtue of its deep accumulation in the field of sanitary ware, and won the “Benchmark Brand of Home Quality” in one fell swoop!

Create an industry benchmark, a leader in the development of China‘s sanitary ware

The honor of “Benchmark Brand of Home Furnishing Quality” at the China National Sanitary Ware Development Summit this time is a strong proof of the ten bathroom brands Huayi Sanitary Ware’s strong development and resilience. As an outstanding representative of Chinese home furnishing brands, Huayi Sanitary Ware, a top ten bathroom brand, will continue to produce high-quality bathroom products of its own brand, and continue to innovate to help the development of Chinese brands and let the world see the charm of Chinese brands!

